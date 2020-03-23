Spring Courses at Mayland Community College

Mayland Community College (MCC) offers a variety of programs with flexible scheduling that are designed to accommodate any student’s busy lifestyle. The department formerly known as Continuing Education changed its name to Workforce Development and Continuing Education to reflect its new offerings, including job training and short-term credentialing programs. “These are structured to allow a student to finish the course in the shortest amount of time possible, so they can begin their career,” says Dr. Monica Carpenter, associate vice president of the division. “Many of these fast-track courses can be completed in 16 weeks or less, after which the student may be eligible to test for certification at the state or national level.”

In addition, the Workforce Division at MCC also offers classes that serve the community through personal interests and cultural enrichment. Some classes coming up this spring include The Power of Food for Healthy Weight Management; Cloud Storage for Everyday Use; Acrylic and Watercolor – Painting 101; and Let’s Rock (a class on intergrating rock features into landscaping).

Carpenter says landscaping classes have been particularly popular in the past. Adam Banks, part owner and vice president of Autrey Tree & Landscaping Inc., will be teaching the Let’s Rock class in the spring. “I will be discussing the design and installation of water features, patios and walls into the home landscape,” he says. “Students will benefit from money-saving tips and tricks of the trade that I have learned over the years.”

For more information or to register for spring courses, visit Mayland.edu.