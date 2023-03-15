The Grapevine: Become a Wine Aficionado at The Asheville School of Wine

By Gina Trippi

Be a sommelier or just know what they know. Founded in 1969, WSET, Wine and Spirit Education Trust offers classes designed for those starting careers and for established professionals and wine enthusiasts. WSET is now offered through The Asheville School of Wine (ASW) at Metro Wines. The ASW was founded in 2014 to educate, inspire and encourage knowledge of wine for professionals and enthusiasts. Toward that goal, ASW has partnered with MWWine School to expand offerings, qualifications and curriculum.

WSET provides the best in class education and qualification. “WSET is globally recognized as the international standard in wine and spirit education,” says Zach Eidson, general manager of Metro Wines.

The professional obviously needs this training, but why do you? Because you will be able to read a wine list, venture into lesser known varietals and hold your own with a “know-it-all.”

Why live instruction instead of online classes? Wine encompasses global history, tradition, soil, climate, styles, families and culture, just to name a few ingredients. Experts say online courses may hinder interpersonal skills and viewpoints gained by student interaction. In a live class, students can comment, contribute and converse. This dialogue refines skills that the professional will need in working with customers and the enthusiast will need in sharing this new knowledge.

Classes will be taught by Melanie Webber, a WSET-certified wine educator and sommelier and director of the MWWine School. Webber holds a Diploma in Wine and Spirits from WSET, as well as the Wine Scholar Guild’s (WSG’s,) French Wine Scholar and Spanish Wine Scholar certifications. Since 2018, Webber has helped industry professionals—from winemakers to chefs to tasting room personnel as well as wine enthusiasts—achieve WSET certification.

WSET Level One introduces wine to those starting a career or pursuing a passion. Students explore varietals and styles through sight, smell and taste, learn to describe wines, consider food and wine pairings and, for professional students, learn basics of wine service and etiquette. Level Two explores the major grape varieties of the world through tasting and theory.

“I am so impressed with the enthusiasm and knowledge of the students who attended my seminars in Asheville and, in partnership with ASW, am thrilled to be bringing these world-class certification courses to this world-class food and wine city,” says Webber.

Students have commended Melanie Webber’s “no snobs allowed” teaching that facilitates a comfortable classroom. Reviews of the classes confirmed students found the teaching entertaining, engaging, clear and informative, and that classes set a good foundation for understanding a world of information as well as improving their palates.

Gina Trippi is co-owner of Metro Wines, 169 Charlotte Street in Asheville. Metro Wines offers big-shop selection with small-shop service. Gina can be reached at gina@metrowinesasheville.com or 828.575.9525.