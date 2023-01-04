The Grapevine: Looking Ahead to Toasting that Wedding Anniversary

By Gina Trippi

From our perspective, we have talked in these pages about every aspect of wedding wines. We have discussed quality wines that are values, food pairings, making memories with the other bouquet (the wine bouquet) and our extraordinary, five-star reviewed wedding coordinator, Kristen Calloway. But what we have not discussed is the future, that is, what comes after the wine served at the wedding.

Wedding planners say the trend is toward smaller weddings that focus more on the couple and the days after the big day. Following this forward thinking, we suggest that you gift the couple wine that can age, that can be poured on anniversaries down the road.

For this, you need professionals. In selecting wines to age, you must consider three factors: acidity, tannin and alcohol. Wines with higher acidity last longer. As wines age, acidity dwindles, resulting in a flattened palate.

Tannin, a red wine characteristic, builds structure in wine, a foundation for a longer life. As for alcohol, the basic rule, although not without exceptions, is that wines with lower alcohol, about 13.5 or below, tend to last longer.

“Less than 5 percent of wines can age five years or more and 1 percent can age 10 years or more,” says John Kerr, co-owner of Metro Wines. “You don’t want the couple to open an over-the-hill bottle.”

And Zach Eidson, general manager at Metro Wines, adds, “Ten percent of Bordeaux and Barolo is ready to drink when released, meaning the bottle has not yet reached its peak.”

We can suggest bottles for the first anniversary, third, fifth and on into the future.

Without knowing the preference of the couple, might we suggest Barolo, a wine built to age and one that nearly everyone not only enjoys but reveres as the standard of quality and elegance?

Marcarini Barolo 2018 La Morra is a lovely choice for this new trend in wedding gifts. Respected critic James Suckling awarded this bottle 91 points saying, “Ripe wild strawberries and earthy notes follow through to a medium-bodied palate with focus.” So good with black truffles!

And just to take this trend a little further, aging wines brings up the concept of cellaring. We offer full-service cellar consultation. If the couple plans to begin collecting wine, we can guide them through the basics of selecting, storing and security. In addition to the anniversary bottle or bottles, an hour of basic consultation makes a great gift.

For example, wines that are to age 10 years or more must be stored in low light and at steady temperatures, ideally 55°F with no light. And if you are thinking to give a wine from the year of the wedding, remember that the vintage of that year may not be released until years later.

In what is often described as a throw-away world, give a gift that lasts. Call us at 828.575.9525 for help in choosing a wine that, like any good marriage, will only get better with age.

Gina Trippi is the co-owner of Metro Wines, 169 Charlotte Street, in Asheville. Committed to the community, Metro Wines offers big-shop selection with small-shop service. Gina can be reached at gina@metrowinesasheville.com or 828.575.9525.