The Grapevine: Quench! Bistro Opens in Woodfin

By Gina Trippi

Metro Wines is collaborating with Chef Sam Etheridge to bring you Quench! in Reynolds Village, in the Woodfin area.

Many of you remember Sam from Ambrozia Bar & Bistro. He brings that same authenticity and creativity to Quench!. From our perspective, Sam is one of the best chefs the world does not yet know. We are fortunate to have him here. But how did he get here?

Growing up in East Tennessee with brothers and sisters, food was a big part of Sam’s family life. His mom cooked every meal at home and Sam spent a lot of time in the kitchen perfecting his skills.

At 16, Sam began his restaurant career as a busboy. Two years later, while attending the University of Tennessee, Sam worked at restaurants while obtaining a degree in Psychology which led to work as a corporate trainer for a restaurant franchise.

Yvonne, Sam’s wife, was bound for medical school in Miami. Sam seized the opportunity presented by Miami to attend culinary school at the Art Institute of Ft. Lauderdale. “South Florida was a booming culinary scene and I worked for several celebrity chefs,” Sam says. “There and then, I developed a passion for pairing food and wine.”

Once Yvonne graduated, they moved to Albuquerque for her residency. The city was growing with a vibrant culinary scene. Sam worked at popular establishments ranging from Italian cuisine to Southwestern and was hired to oversee the kitchen of a new casino and resort. The times were exciting and innovative, but the hours were long. “I once worked 167 days straight!” Sam says.

While deciding his next move, Sam worked with renowned food historian, cooking instructor and cookbook author Lois Ellen Frank on Foods of the Southwest Indian Nations. As culinary advisor, Sam collaborated on recipes and food styling. “We won a James Beard Award for best Americana cookbook,” Sam says. Lois also introduced Sam to Mark Miller of Coyote Café in Santa Fe, NM, where he worked briefly while planning the original Ambrozia.

In 2002, Sam opened Ambrozia Café and Wine Bar in Albuquerque’s Old Town and developed his own style. “We offered an award-winning wine list and menu focused on fresh, local ingredients,” says Sam. Ambrozia was named “Best New Restaurant” and won numerous “best of the city” awards, and Sam was nominated for best chef.

And now the road turns toward Asheville. In 2013, Ambrozia Bar & Bistro opened in North Asheville. “It was a neighborhood restaurant where I made friends with regulars including John Kerr and Gina Trippi of Metro Wines,” Sam says. “We developed a friendship over the love of wine and soft shell crabs!” Collaborations included a dinner based on the movie Big Night and wine-pairing dinners with highly regarded winemakers.

In 2019, Sam sold Ambrozia to allow more family time. “One day, over a glass of wine, Gina and I casually discussed opening a place based on soups and wine, Sam says. “Over time, we decided this was actually a really good idea, and Quench! was born.

Quench! is located at 60 North Merrimon Avenue, Asheville. Visit QuenchAVL.com for details. Gina Trippi is the co-owner of

Metro Wines, 169 Charlotte Street in Asheville. Committed to the community, Metro Wines offers big-shop selection with small-shop service. Gina can be reached at gina@metrowinesasheville.com or 828.575.9525.