The Grapevine: Selecting Wine for the Thanksgiving Table

By Gina Trippi

No matter who you are, what you do or where you live, we have all had enough to deal with this year. That said, we just don’t need to add the stress of working for the perfect Thanksgiving meal. Whether gathering in person or giving gratitude online, rely on the established truism “You can’t improve on success.”

In wine terms, that means serving proven best sellers—and not just those that enjoy a flash of popularity but wines that are requested year after year. At our new shop in Reynolds Village, that’s what we offer, the best sellers from our seven years of experience in our Charlotte Street store. You have the benefit of shopping the wines that your neighbors and friends have most requested over the years.

Now, of course, your guests on Thanksgiving may not find these wines pleasing to their palates, but the odds are in your favor! Let’s pick a white, a red and a rosé from our all-star racks.

Best-selling chardonnay? We recommend 10 Span. The winery name, 10 Span Vineyards, refers to the wingspan of the California condor. A portion of proceeds goes to the Ventana Wildlife Society’s work with the California condor.

This Santa Barbara County chardonnay is a complex crowd pleaser with flavors of stone fruit, honey and a wisp of vanilla balanced with subtle oak and minerality. The Santa Maria Valley’s climate allows the grapes to develop ripe, mature flavors. Minimal heat provides for a long, slow ripening of the fruit, which results in concentrated and lively flavors. The chardonnay is then barrel aged for six months using a combination of French oak and American barrels. The 2018 vintage has 13.5 percent alcohol and is on the shelf for $11.99.

Shebang is a red blend of syrah and petite sirah from Bedrock Wine Company. Made with no manipulation, Shebang is a wine meant to complement whatever is on the table. This is a serious bottle of wine that drinks beyond its price point, $14.99, which, no doubt, accounts for its continued popularity.

The 2018 Copain pinot noir rosé from Mendocino County presents a wine well-suited to the Thanksgiving table. This pale salmon-colored wine starts with aromas of crisp strawberry, sweet cherry, white peach, pink grapefruit and rose petals. On the palate, you will find notes of melon, apple blossom, fresh cherries, lychee and anise, laced with vibrant acidity. Copain is $16.99 on the shelf.

The company was founded in 1999. Copain, meaning friend or buddy in French, expresses the philosophy “that wine enhances life’s most joyous occasions and is an experience best shared with friends and family.” Sourced from cool-climate vineyards in Mendocino, Anderson Valley and Sonoma Coast, the wines are inspired by France’s Rhône Valley, presenting the Copain signature of restraint in elegant wines.

Serve these success stories on Thanksgiving with confidence. And for all of our best sellers, come see us at MetroNorth at Reynolds Village.

Gina Trippi is the co-owner of Metro Wines, 169 Charlotte Street in Asheville. Committed to the community, Metro Wines offers big shop selection with small shop service. Gina can be reached at gina@metrowinesasheville.com or 828.575.9525.