Ticket Sales Begin for Flavors of the Foothills

Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina (FCNC) hosts Flavors of the Foothills on Saturday, May 14, from 5–8 p.m., at Silver Fork Winery in Morganton. The annual fundraiser is an evening of food and fellowship, celebrating the rich culture of the WNC foothills region. All proceeds support the conservancy’s work to protect the fabric and character of WNC’s landscape forever and for the benefit of all.

“This is an event where supporters gather to celebrate FCNC’s successes, and to learn about future projects,” says Flavors of the Foothills committee member Martha Whitfield. “Old and new friends, staff, and board members mix and meet and the enthusiasm and commitment of the entire team is palpable.”

Guests will enjoy a culinary experience featuring chef Daniel Wheeler and other area chefs preparing seasonal dishes utilizing local products. Locally fermented Silver Fork wine pairings will be served with each course. Jazz music will be provided by Joe Hasty and Friends.

“Our state is home to many native varieties of wild foods, from berries to mushrooms, and home to a ton of wildlife,” says Wheeler. “Without land preservation efforts like those of FCNC, we would subject ourselves to losing all of this rich heritage which our region has survived on for generations.”

Sponsorships are available for purchase at several price options. Promotional opportunities vary by sponsorship level. Each level includes at least two complimentary tickets and recognition at the event. Contact director of development Pam Hardin at phardin@foothillsconservancy.org for more information. General admission tickets will be available for purchase beginning April 1.

Learn more at FoothillsConservancy.org/Flavors.