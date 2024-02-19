Warren Wilson Opens Farm School Store

By Bellamy Crawford

In November, Warren Wilson College (WWC) celebrated the grand opening of its Farm School General Store. The new retail space, offering items produced by students from the college’s student work crews, is now open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The Warren Wilson College Farm realizes the college’s philosophy of integrated work, community engagement and academics,” says Dave Ellum, Warren Wilson dean and director of the Center for Working Lands. “Our student-run, mixed-crop and livestock operation, although educational in nature, is a working farm with a commitment to sustainable practices. The farm cultivates student leaders with a strong work ethic, continuing a centuries-old agricultural tradition in the Swannanoa Valley.”

The Farm School General Store stocks quality meat products, eggs, fresh vegetables, teas, salves, tinctures and craft goods from WWC craft crews. Additionally, students studying under other programs and disciplines have the opportunity to apply for space to sell their works, contributing original textiles, ceramics, metal works and other fine arts.

“As one of the remaining federally recognized work colleges, WWC’s mission is to provide accessible, hands-on, experiential learning coupled with a rigorous foundation in the liberal arts,” says Ellum. “The Farm School General Store is a manifestation of that mission.”

The store was developed by WWC farm manager Blair Thompson, with assistance from the College’s Business department. “The goal is to provide entrepreneurial training and experiences for students, who are responsible for all aspects of the operation: from animal husbandry to operating the store to keeping the books,” says Thompson.

WWC has been an important part of Asheville for 130 years. “We take the stewardship of the Swannanoa Valley very seriously, knowing how important it is to the regional community—past, present and future,” Ellum says. “That work will only be strengthened through partnerships and collaborations that are inclusive of a diversity of people passionate about the ecological, social and economic integrity of the area.”

Lily Fidler, a WWC junior and member of the farm crew, runs the store. “The thing I’m most excited about is being able to interface with customers more,” Fidler says. “It’s been really nice to answer questions and give more information about the farm.”

As the Farm School General Store grows, plans are to provide a space for community involvement with the college in an exchange of knowledge and skills through workshops, lectures, demonstrations, hikes and musical performances.

Of the many products being offered at the General Store, Thompson is particularly fond of the Hard Working Hands Salve and the cured smoked bacon produced through a partnership with Benton’s Smoky Mountain Country Hams in Madisonville, TN. “Benton’s is the standard for traditionally cured and smoked bacon and ham, and we are one of the few producers whose pork they custom cure,” says Thompson. “In our opinion, it’s the best bacon you can buy, and since it’s shelf-stable it makes an awesome gift!”

WWC’s Farm School General Store is located at 157 South Lane in Swannanoa. Learn more at Warren-Wilson.edu/farm.