Getting Zen with Goats

By Carolyn Schweitz

Picture yourself totally in the zone as you flow through a set of yoga poses. You strike a strong Warrior II pose feeling confident when a baby goat weaves its way through your legs. Wait, you think. A goat? At Franny’s Farm in Leicester, goats big and small are joining yogis old and new on their yoga journeys.

“We began Goat Yoga Asheville in April 2017, and have loved the joy it brings to visitors and our farm, so we plan to continue indefinitely,” says Frances Tacy, owner of Franny’s Farm. “We currently offer public classes and we also host private classes for bridesmaids, tour groups, company picnics and specialty organizations.”

Classes are offered for all levels of yogis with a diversity of people attending. “Although it’s mostly women from ages 15 to 60, each class of 30 will have at least five fellas,” Tacy says. Sessions are always held indoors in the event barn and public classes take place the last Sunday of the month. Each class is about an hour long with time for photos with the goats afterward.

But why goats? “The goats keep the yoga class very interactive and fun,” explains Tacy. “It’s scientifically proven that interacting with a baby goat releases endorphins, just like with human babies. Some people prefer to sit on their yoga mat and snuggle a baby goat while others love to have the goats jump on their backs and weave in and out of their legs or under their bridged bodies.”

Franny’s Farm opened in 2012 in an endeavor to be both organic and sustainable while also serving as a destination for visitors who want to experience the farm. Its program combining goats and yoga is unique to Western North Carolina. “Goat Yoga Asheville is definitely an activity to add to your bucket list,” says Tacy. “It’s an experience that will create a lifetime memory.”

To find out more about Goat Yoga Asheville or Franny’s Farm, visit frannysfarm.com, find them on Instagram @frannysfarm, or call the farm at 828.544.1823.