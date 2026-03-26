Home & Garden: In Bloom ~ Dwarf Ginseng

By Elaine Smyth

American ginseng, famously known as “sang” in the Southern Appalachians, is a treasured plant in medicinal traditions worldwide. Did you know that it has a smaller cousin, known as Dwarf ginseng? Both the scientific names—Panax trifolius and Panax quinquefolius—and the common names of these two plants give us hints about how to tell them apart. Dwarf ginseng is small, generally only four to eight inches high, and its leaves occur in triplets (tri-folius means “three-leaved”), rather than fives (quinque-folius), as in the taller American ginseng species.

A spring ephemeral, dwarf ginseng blooms earlier than its famous cousin, flowering from April into June. Tiny white flowers appear in umbels that attract and feed many small bees, gnats and flies. The plant is remarkable for its ability to control its reproductive cycle based on available resources. When resources are scarce, dwarf ginseng produces only male, staminate flowers. When resources are more plentiful, the plant may produce both male flowers and so-called “perfect” flowers that include both male and female parts. Requiring much less energy to produce, the male-only flowers are more numerous and stay in bloom twice as long as those flowers that have both male and female parts. Blossoms are white when they first open, but fade to pink as they age. The seeds turn yellow (rather than the bright red of American ginseng) as they mature, and they need to be sown immediately for best germination.

Dwarf ginseng naturally occurs in moist, rich woods in eastern North America, from northern Georgia, where it is rare, to Nova Scotia, where it is common. It thrives in shade and will slowly form thick mats given time. Although not as sought-after as American ginseng, dwarf ginseng was used by Native American tribes throughout its range as a treatment for colic, indigestion, gout, hepatitis, hives, rheumatism, headache and other complaints. Like its famous cousin, it was thought to be a cure-all or panacea—the Latin root from which its genus name, Panax, is derived.

Asheville Botanical Garden, 151 W.T. Weaver Boulevard, is an independent nonprofit public garden showcasing 750+ species of native plants. Its mission is to promote and showcase the value and diversity of plants native to the Southern Appalachian region by serving as an educational resource and urban destination for nature study and enjoyment. Supported by members, donors, and volunteers since 1960, the Garden is free to all. Open daily sunrise to sunset, year-round. The ABG Visitor Center and Gift Shop are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, featuring local products, garden-themed art, toys, tools, cards and books.

Upcoming Events at Asheville Botanical Garden

Saturday, April 4 ~ North Carolina Native Plant Society, Land of the Sky Chapter Meeting

Tuesday, April 7 ~ Certified Pollinator Advocate Series: Preventing Mosquito Outbreaks to Protect Pollinators, with Rachel Meriwether

Saturday, April 11 ~ BearWise and FireWise: Coexistence with Nature in the Southern Appalachians

Sunday, April 12 ~ Small Wonders in Spring: A Moss, Lichen and Liverwort Walk, with Dr. Sue Studlar

Saturday, April 18 ~ Spring Edible Plants, with Roots Marshall

Sunday, April 19 ~ Wildflower Photography with Intention: Composition, Light, and Story, a workshop with David Huff

Sunday, April 26 ~ Free Spring Bird Walk, with Dr. Andrew Laughlin

Learn more and register for classes online via the ABG website at AshevilleBotanicalGarden.org.