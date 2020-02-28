Wortham Center Expands Educational Opportunities

For nearly 20 years, Diana Wortham Theatre has offered educational programming and community engagement in the form of in-school workshops, master classes for youth and the Matinee Series of performances for students. With the recent opening of the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts, educational opportunities are expanding to include family programming for public audiences, summer camps, classes in Henry LaBrun Studio and even baby theatre.

“Children are the future audiences, artists, educators, supporters and advocates who will keep the performing arts alive and thriving for future generations,” says Wortham Center managing director Rae Geoffrey. “Therefore it is vital to our mission and to our community to continue to find ways for them to enjoy and learn through the arts.”

The Center’s expanded community engagement includes an upcoming residency with Miami-based Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre Tuesday, March 10, through Saturday, March 14. Three performances will be interspersed with talks by Herrera and opportunities to observe rehearsals. Wortham Arts Summer Camp will take place this July and August, with sessions for rising 1st–4th graders and rising 5th–7th graders. During a week filled with arts-based games, activities and field trips, children will learn collaboration, communication, self-confidence and leadership. At week’s end, campers will perform on a professional stage in a performance they have created.

“The arts, like science, technology, engineering, and math, help us understand the world around us,” says Wortham Center community engagement director Jared McEntire. “Arts integration promotes critical thinking and the creative approach essential to success in STEM subjects and can be a powerful vehicle for learning any subject.”

Janet’s Planet STEAM Astronaut Academy will take place at the Wortham Center June 22–26. Students will build rockets, robots, balloon-powered rovers and lunar landers to carry out daily missions as well as write songs and stories about space, interview a real astronaut and learn physical fitness with astronaut training exercises. One camper will be selected to receive an all-expense-paid trip to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s Space Camp in summer of 2021.

Wortham Center for the Performing Arts is located at 18 Biltmore Avenue in Asheville. For more information, visit WorthamArts.org or call 828.257.4530.