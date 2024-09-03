MountainTrue Raffle Features Designer Wooden Paddle Carved by Broad Riverkeeper

By Emma Castleberry

Through September 12, MountainTrue is offering a unique opportunity to win a beautiful, handcrafted wooden paddle while supporting the nonprofit’s mission to make our waters cleaner, forests more resilient and mountain communities healthier. The paddle was designed and crafted by David Caldwell of Caldwell Carvings, who is also the Broad Riverkeeper. Caldwell started woodcarving in the early ‘90s and has created original carvings for churches, an organ builder, architects, designers and individuals. He has been taking orders for custom wood paddles for about five years. “An early client in my woodworking career, Cornel Zimmer of Cornel Zimmer Organ Builders, enjoyed paddling and made wooden canoes and Inuit-style kayak paddles,” says Caldwell. “He inspired me to make a cedar strip canoe that I still use, as well as my first kayak paddle. Back in my wood studio, I developed patterns and techniques to make whitewater style paddles and traditional canoe paddles.”

Caldwell’s paddles are made from local hardwoods such as white oak, walnut, cherry, pecan, persimmon, maple and basswood, often combining two or three different species in a paddle to create contrasting colors. “Unlike most production wooden paddles which are sealed with a hard surface finish such as epoxy or varnish, my paddles are treated with linseed oil and beeswax, allowing the paddler to feel the warmth and smooth texture of natural wood,” he says. “The finish can easily be touched up by rubbing in a small amount of the oil and wax mixture.”

Caldwell’s design process builds on traditional woodworking techniques, and he adds decorative motifs for the grips, shaft and blades. “I pair aesthetics with utility,” he says, “as I choose specific wood species to speak to each piece of the paddle for contrast and embellishment. I hope the paddler will feel the warmth of the wood creating a connection between them and the water.”

The paddle that is being raffled to support MountainTrue is made of walnut, basswood, oak and mahogany. It is 150 centimeters long and weighs 32 ounces. Like all paddles from Caldwell Carvings, the raffle prize comes with a wall mount and a jar of paddle balm for scratch repair. The online raffle ends on September 12, but raffle tickets can also be purchased in-person at the Annual MountainTrue Member Gathering on Saturday, September 14, when the winner will be announced. You must be a MountainTrue member to attend the gathering, but you do not have to be present to win the raffle.

Caldwell says there is a commonality between the act of paddling and the act of carving a paddle: both require “complete concentration and control of the hands, arms, really, the whole body to do the job well and efficiently,” he says. “While some view my paddles as a piece of art to hang on the wall, I think those who actually use them for their utilitarian purpose of powering a vessel truly get the best experience. Many years ago, all paddles were made of wood and I love that this paddle-making craft creates both beauty and function.”

A raffle ticket costs $10 and a pack of three tickets can be purchased for $25. Learn more and purchase raffle tickets at MountainTrue.org. For more information about Caldwell’s woodwork, find Caldwell Carvings on Facebook.