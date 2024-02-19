Birding for All with the Feminist Bird Club

By Emma Castleberry

As of last year, Asheville has its very own chapter of the Feminist Bird Club, an affinity group that began in New York City in 2016. “Like the majority of the science community, birding is also dominated by mostly white, straight, cisgender men,” says co-leader Carly Flannery. “The overwhelming history of birding and bird science has been built on this singular perspective. But we believe that our strength lies in diverse perspectives and that there is a broader and deeper knowledge that we can gain from each other if we intentionally listen to and center voices of marginalized communities. Not only that, but carving a space out dedicated to those perspectives so people feel safe to join and speak up is such an important factor in making the wider birding community more accepting and inclusive.”

So far the club has held four in-person birding events and one at-home event where everyone birded at their own pace and then shared experiences on social media. Future plans include new birding activities, game nights, book clubs and a lecture series. The events are free and no prior experience or gear is necessary. “The goal of the Asheville chapter of the Feminist Bird Club is to provide an accepting and safe space for individuals who might have never had the opportunity to get out and enjoy nature with others,” says co-leader Rachel Granruth.

The Asheville chapter was started by Casey Girard and Kirstin Shrode when the two went on a walk with another local bird group. “A few of the folks on the walk, mostly women, gathered at the back of the group and began discussing ways they felt left out of birding and ways in which others birded that didn’t feel like good practices,” says Girard. “Seeing so many people expressing discomfort on a bird walk made Kirstin and I decide that we needed to create another space to bird with other like-minded people.”

Girard and Shrode went through the application process and formally became a chapter in March of 2023. Flannery and Granruth joined shortly after as co-leaders of the group. “We want to be a place of safety for individuals of all backgrounds and abilities because we all deserve a safe space to enjoy nature and community together,” says Flannery. “That being said, we will not tolerate any sort of discrimination, misogyny, racism, homophobia or transphobia.”

In addition to providing a safe space, the Feminist Bird Club of Asheville is good for the community—human and avian—because it offers another avenue for connection. “The more people we can get connected with birds,” says Granruth, “the more they will connect with nature in general, and the more we will all collectively care about positive changes for our planet in the future.”

To learn more, email feministbirdclub.avl@gmail.com or follow the group on social media: @fbc.asheville on Instagram and “Feminist Bird Club – Asheville Chapter” on Facebook.