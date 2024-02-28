A Bird’s Note: Northern Flicker

By Casey First

The Northern Flicker (Colaptes auratus) is an unmistakably gorgeous woodpecker—despite being in a family of birds with striking colors and unique patterns, and despite not acting like a typical woodpecker. Once known as two separate species—the Yellow-shafted Flicker (which we discuss here) and the Red-shafted Flicker—the Northern Flicker has interbred where ranges overlap, and both are now commonly known as the Northern Flicker. However, there is still some argument in the ornithology world about the exact taxonomic status of the two. Here in Western North Carolina and in much of the eastern US, we find the Yellow-shafted variety, while the Red-shafted variety resides in our western states.

Slightly larger than a Robin, the Yellow-shafted Flicker has a brownish body with lemon-yellowish wing linings and a distinct red cape atop a gray crown, with males having a black moustache stripe. Their plumage is adorned with even patterns of black spots on the lower body and a black crescent across the chest. They have a thin and slightly downcurved bill, perfectly suited for extracting insects and sap from trees.

The Flicker is a year-round resident of all of the US, parts of southern Canada and south down into parts of Mexico and the islands off the southeastern US. They are one of the few North American woodpeckers that are migratory.

Also unlike other woodpeckers, the Northern Flicker is a ground forager and can be seen hopping on the ground searching for food or climbing lower tree trunks in search of their next meal. Their preferred habitat is open forests and they are not seen in dense and unbroken wooded areas. It is not uncommon to see this bird in urban areas close to hardwood lots.

To entice these birds to backyard bird feeders, try offering suet, peanuts or sunflower hearts—all of which are high in fat and healthy oils that help Flickers thrive. Flickers are omnivores, with a diet consisting primarily of insects like ants, earthworms, beetles, termites and caterpillars. In late fall and into winter, they will forage for berries and fruits and eat seeds and nuts.

You might also put up a nest box in your backyard to attract a breeding pair. Otherwise they nest in cavities in dead trees or wood posts that both the male and female excavate. Nests are typically about ten feet off the ground, but it is not uncommon for nesting cavities to be as high as 100 feet. The male will defend the nesting site with loud calls and drumming and even thrash his head side to side while opening his wings and tail to show off the bright undercarriage. Typically, the pair will have one brood a season, with about six eggs, and the fledglings will take flight after about three weeks.

If you hear a quiet and rhythmic wick-a, wick-a call or a louder single note call that sounds like kyeer in succession, the Northern Flicker is close by. In the spring and early summer months, their song mimics that of a Pileated Woodpecker and can be quite piercing. This sound is a longer and trilling rattle that lasts about 10 seconds and changes in pitch and variation.

The Northern Flicker has seen only a slight decrease in numbers over the past decade, good news for all of us as this fascinating bird is a standout in the avian world.

Casey First is owner of Wild Birds Unlimited (WBU), located at 946 Merrimon Avenue, Suite 120, Asheville. On Saturday, March 2, WBU presents All About Bluebirds at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The event is free, with no registration required. To learn more, visit NorthAsheville.wbu.com. Stephanie Sipp is a professional nature illustrator and educator who creates joyful images of animals, birds, flowers and places celebrated by followers both regionally and online.