A Bird’s Note: Tufted Titmouse

By Casey First

The Tufted Titmouse (Baeolophus bicolor) is a charming and stocky little bird, abundant in numbers and one of the most familiar backyard visitors here in Western North Carolina. A member of the tit and chickadee family, this dainty bird is no bigger in size than a sparrow.

The word tuft refers to the distinct and charming crest of feathers on its large head that stands up like a fan (and which they can raise up and down), making their identification unmistakable. They have striking dark eyes, a tiny marked black forehead, a short and perky bill and a plumpish round body. On their white underbellies are subtle hints of brown extending down and under to their tail feathers. Patches of a deep salmon color mark the flanks on some of the birds. Their top coats are smoky gray with hints of bluish tones and varied black streaks.

The male and female look almost identical, but the male is slightly larger in size. Don’t mistake the Tufted Titmouse for having a delicate nature as this little bird is quite bold and very acrobatic—it is not uncommon for them to hang upside down. They are often seen flitting rapidly on high tree branches scavenging for food. At lower heights, they can be seen delicately bouncing from place to place with inquisitive head movements, foraging for a tasty find.

They have an omnivorous diet consisting mostly of insects like caterpillars, wasps, beetles, bees and spiders, but they will also feast on seeds, nuts and berries, especially in the winter months. They are perhaps one of the most regular visitors to a backyard bird feeder and enjoy hammering open black oil sunflower seeds and eating dried mealworms and even suet.

The Tufted Titmouse thrives in deciduous and mixed forests, woodlands and groves, and they are also commonly found in parks, orchards and suburban areas. On a map, they are year-round residents in the eastern US extending west through middle Texas, south to Florida and throughout the northeast and Midwest.

Listen for their distinct, clear and sweet song that echoes “peter-peter-peter” in rapid succession. This song is sung by the male, and a fainter song of the same melody is sometimes sung by the female. They also give off a less melodic call that is scratchy and mechanical and is similar to the call of their Chickadee cousins.

The Tufted Titmouse’s breeding season commences in late March and goes through summer into July. They are cavity-nesters, but they do not excavate their own nest hole; instead they reuse found holes like cavities excavated by Pileated or Northern Flicker woodpeckers, crevices in dead trees or even the occasional artificial structure like a post or pipe. Because of this, you can sometimes lure them into a nest box in your backyard and they have been known to take up residency in existing Bluebird boxes. They build soft nests with fine natural fibers, moss, grasses and even hairs that they have plucked from living mammals such as squirrels, cats, opossums and cattle!

Mama ‘mouse will lay up to nine eggs and an interesting fact is that juvenile siblings from previous fledges have been known to occasionally come back to help the mother fend off predators as she raises her young. Lucky for her and for all of us, this species of bird is growing in numbers and is of low conservation concern. Just like everything else in our natural world, we all must continue to do our part to protect our planet so we can enjoy for years to come the natural beauty and joy that these petite birds bring.

Casey First is owner of North Asheville Wild Birds Unlimited, located at 946 Merrimon Avenue, Suite 120. Monthly bird events are free and open to the public, with no registration required. To learn more, visit NorthAsheville.wbu.com. Stephanie Sipp is a professional nature illustrator and educator who creates joyful images of animals, birds, flowers and places which are celebrated by followers both regionally and online.