Autumn is a Great Time to Get Outside

By Allison Taylor

The cooler weather of fall makes an especially great time for outdoor activities. Hunters and fishermen have long enjoyed the solitude of being in nature, away from crowds of people. Plus, there is the added satisfaction that comes from landing that tricky fish or filling a deep freezer with game meat.

Based in Mills River, DB Bar D Outfitters offers guided trips for fishing and hunting, both locally and in the low country of South Carolina. Autumn is a busy time for the outfitter, so it’s important to sign up for a scheduled trip as soon as possible. Whether you’re a seasoned expert who is interested in exploring new areas, or a complete beginner interested in learning a new outdoor skill, DB Bar D offers experienced guides for all skill levels and ages.

DB Bar D offers half-day and full-day fly fishing trips on beautiful, private waters. These waters are catchand- release with single-hook flies only, and provide opportunities for catching rainbow trout, brown trout and brookies. “The average trout size is 17 inches on our private access water, but it is not uncommon for clients to net 20-inch fish back-to-back on our property,” says DB Bar D manager and guide Kyle Vaughan. All equipment can be provided, and the friendly guides are available to assist with any skills participants are looking to learn or improve.

DB Bar D has been managing its hunting areas for more than 15 years, and both the Mills River and South Carolina properties offer farmlands that provide ample food for growth of the wildlife populations, including deer, bear, turkey, dove and quail. Guides can also facilitate any necessary licenses. Whitetail deer are one of the most sought after game animals in the eastern United States, and the staff at DB Bar D has years of experience pursuing them. Vaughan advises advance planning for next year’s hunting season. “Our Lowcountry South Carolina property has the earliest deer season that I know of, and is one of the only locations in the southeast that gives hunters an opportunity to harvest a buck in full velvet,” he says. If a buck in full velvet is your goal, Vaughan says late August is the best time to book your trip.

Although turkey season in North Carolina isn’t until spring, the guided hunts fill up quickly and anyone interested is encouraged to book early. “I believe we have some of the best turkey hunting in the east, especially for those looking to hunt surrounded by mountains and agriculture,” says Vaughan. For bear, DB Bar D offers single-day or multi-day trips. On average, a single-day hunt provides a 50 percent chance of harvesting a bear, while a three-day hunt averages a 75 percent chance of a harvest. Late-season dove hunts are available in November and December, and bobwhite quail hunts are available through the end of March.

To book a trip or learn more about DB Bar D Outfitters, visit DBBarD.com or call 828-767-9568.