Bee City USA Asheville Hosts Annual Great Buzz Gathering February 15

Imagine a world without vibrant blooms, flourishing crops or thriving wildlife. That’s the reality we face without pollinators—the tiny but mighty creatures essential to life on Earth. On Saturday, February 15, at 1 p.m., you’re invited to The Grey Eagle Music Hall & Pub in Asheville for the 6th Annual Great Buzz Gathering, a celebration of these unsung heroes and an exploration of how we can all play a part in their conservation. This isn’t just another event—it’s a call to action, a chance to learn, connect and make a tangible impact on the future of our planet.

From the moment you step through the doors, you’ll be immersed in a community united by a passion for biodiversity, native plants and protecting pollinators. Whether you’re a seasoned environmentalist or just beginning to appreciate the beauty of bees, butterflies and beyond, this event offers something for everyone.

“There’s nothing quite like being in the same room with other conservationists from a variety of backgrounds and organizations,” says Bryan Tompkins, a biologist with the US Fish & Wildlife Service. “Over the past five years, this gathering has helped to generate completely new partnerships and exciting ways of approaching pollinator conservation.”

Attendees will enjoy five captivating 10-minute talks from experts on topics like the best trees to plant for recovery after Storm Helene, the effects of climate change on pollinators and exciting updates on the Asheville Butterfly Trail. Each presentation promises information and inspiration.

Come early to explore exhibitor tables filled with resources, tips and tools to make your garden, neighborhood or community a haven for pollinators. Grab a bite or a beverage, connect with like-minded attendees and soak up the buzz of excitement.

Pollinators are more than just insects; they’re the foundation of ecosystems and essential to our survival. Yet, nearly half of them are at risk of extinction. That’s why Bee City USA, founded here in Asheville, has grown to a nationwide movement of 426 affiliates, all dedicated to safeguarding these vital creatures.

So, whether you’re passionate about gardening, fascinated by biodiversity or simply curious about how to help, this is your opportunity to join the movement. Together, let’s create a world where pollinators—and all life—can thrive.

Registration is free at BeeCityAsheville.org/events/great-buzz-gathering-2025. Doors open at noon for lunch and networking. The Grey Eagle Music Hall & Pub is located at 185 Clingman Avenue, Asheville.