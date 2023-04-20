Block Party to Benefit The Pisgah Conservancy

Looking Glass Realty (LGR) Asheville will present The Block Party on Saturday, April 29, from 2–7 p.m. on South Liberty Street in Asheville. All donations made at the door of the free event will go to The Pisgah Conservancy. “Our team at LGR Asheville wanted to find a creative way to raise awareness about The Pisgah Conservancy’s purposeful stewardship of Pisgah National Forest [PNF],” says Adam Skoog, co-founder of Looking Glass Realty Asheville. “Over the past decade, PNF has experienced unprecedented growth in visitation and users, making it a critical time to appropriately manage the increasing traffic and overcrowded access points. The Pisgah Conservancy consistently leads successful projects that focus on sustainable improvements to PNF’s trail systems and access points.”

Skoog co-founded LGR Asheville with Dylan Glasgow and they have strived to build a team with a deep appreciation of mountain culture. “The team at LGR shares an understanding that these mountains fuel our community’s creative quests and support our region’s economy, both directly and indirectly,” says Skoog.

The Block Party will feature live music, food trucks, art and craft vendors, and local beers and nonalcoholic beverages. “Events like The Block Party hosted by Looking Glass Realty are critical in raising both funds and friends for The Pisgah Conservancy,” says Nina Ardle, director of development for The Pisgah Conservancy. The funds from The Block Party will go to support a variety of Conservancy efforts, including trail construction and maintenance, watershed improvement, invasive species eradication, clean-ups, wildlife habitat improvement and public education.

The Block Party is free to attend. For more information, visit LookingGlassRealty.com/the-block-party-on-liberty-street and PisgahConservancy.org.