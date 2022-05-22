Camp By the River Near Pisgah National Forest

By Allison Taylor

Summertime is fast approaching and the end of the school year is near. As temperatures continue to rise, camping on the banks of Mills River provides a welcome retreat. North River Farms is located in a prime location two miles from the North Mills River Recreation Area of Pisgah National Forest, with plenty of riverside access and shade trees under which to relax.

Camping, hosted through DB bar D Outfitters, offers guests a unique opportunity to admire operations at North River Farms while enjoying the peaceful sounds of the river. Jason Davis, owner of North River Farms and DB bar D Outfitters, likes to share his passion for farming by allowing visitors to experience the processes of an active working farm. “We have five campsites available that feature level ground, picnic tables, fire rings and portable toilets—all adjacent to our vegetable fields,” he says. “Several of the sites have covered picnic sheds as well.”

New to the offerings are a Frontier Experience, where visitors can stay in a refurbished covered wagon that Davis and his sons worked to restore. A Horse Camp is also now available, providing easy access for trucks and trailers, a horse corral with tie rails and the opportunity to ride from the farm property alongside the river into Pisgah National Forest.

Previous campers have touted the friendliness of the hosts and the spacious sites adjacent to the beautiful river. Davis is rightfully proud of his property and its location. “We are conveniently located close to town and amenities, yet we are tucked back amongst the tranquility of nature and the vibrant night skies.” he says. “We look forward to sharing our property with campers through the year.”

Whether guests are looking for trees for setting up a hammock on a lazy afternoon, a hiking or biking adventure in Pisgah or even a trip into town for urban activities, DB bar D Outfitters’ campsites at North River Farms are amenable to all.

For more information or to book a campsite, visit DB bar D Outfitters at DBbarD.com. For more information on the farm, visit NorthRiverFarms.co.