Celebrate Outdoors May 4 at Mills River Day

By Candace McLaughlin

Mark your calendars for another Mills River Day on Saturday, May 4, at North River Farms. This free, family-friendly event is coordinated by the Town of Mills River, Henderson County Cooperative Extension, Mills River Partnership and North River Farms.

Held on the first Saturday each May, Mills River Day highlights agriculture, community and natural resource management. The event hosts talent and businesses from in and around the Mills River community and features local vendors, outdoor laser tag, live music, farm tours, hands-on activities, bounce houses, food trucks, hay rides, a tractor show, a horse show and more. Hours are 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., rain or shine, and attendance is free.

North River Farms’ barn will be the setting for day-long bluegrass and country music from local musicians Izzi Hughes, Finkelstein Three, and The Lonesome Road Band. Food trucks will be on-site with offerings that include wood-fired pizza, gourmet sandwiches, southern cooking, barbecue, snow-cones and homemade ice cream.

Apple Country Engine & Tractor Association returns with more tractors of all kinds, including antiques. This show offers locals and visitors an opportunity to come out and connect with local farmers and their families and to hear stories of how agriculture used to be and how it is now. Demonstrations of equipment will be held.

For horse lovers, Davis Ranch LLC will be back with its 2nd Annual Spring Open Horse Show. The event is open to any riders, and will be the first show of the Davis Ranch & Etowah Riding Club’s Championship Series. Come out and cheer on your favorite horse and rider as they compete for a blue ribbon and earn points for the series. Ridin’ on Faith Ministries Drill Team will open the show and present a special performance at intermission. The National Barrel Horse Association NC-08 division will close the show with fast-paced championship barrel racing and pole bending.

Last but not least, attendees are invited to make their way to North Mills River to meet DB bar D Outfitters and Mills River Partnership. Mills River Partnership will provide fun, hands-on activities in the river to teach about native trout and bugs that are a vital part of keeping the river clean and healthy. DB bar D Outfitters will host a charitable casting competition for anyone who is interested. Poles and waders will be supplied. Visit DB bar D’s website for more information about the fundraiser.

To learn more, visit DBbarD.com or NorthRiverFarms.co. North River Farms is located at 3333 North River Mills Road, Mills River. If you are interested in becoming a vendor, sponsor or volunteer for the event, contact recreation@millsriver.org or northriverfarms3333@gmail.com.