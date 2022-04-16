Compleat Naturalist: Earth Day is Every Day to a Naturalist

By Laura Mahan

The birthday of Earth Day is coming up this month. April 22, 2022 is the 52nd birthday of the original Earth Day in 1970. I have memories of that first Earth Day (even though I was quite young!) and how much momentum was behind the movement. My teenaged friends and I were all thinking of ways to get involved. We picked up litter and flew an Ecology Flag on our flagpole. My brother and I tromped to a local creek and took stealth pictures of colorful pollution running directly into it from a nearby factory, and then sent the pictures to the local newspaper. At the time there was no Clean Water Act or Clean Air Act. The Endangered Species Act didn’t come along until 1973. I remember watching a hard-hitting documentary called Say Goodbye in early 1971 that profiled various species that were near extinction because of human impact on nature.

But Earth Day 1970 is not how I became a nature fangirl. A few years before, my mother dragged me along on birding walks led by an expert naturalist at a nearby park. One day I got a clear view of a Rose-breasted Grosbeak through my grandpa’s old binoculars, and that was it for me. I was obsessed. It was a “spark” moment that led to a lifelong interest in natural history. Caring about the environment came as a natural progression of birdwatching.

Now, I’m reflecting on how things have changed since the first Earth Day in 1970. There are more and more tools for folks to learn about nature. I am constantly amazed at the stream of new natural history books that are published each year. Here in the eastern U.S. we are lucky to have armfuls of field guides for birds, wildflowers, trees, rocks and minerals, and stargazing.

New technologies make it possible to carry field guides with you in your smartphone, and to play bird songs at a single touch. We can share photos of our discoveries with friends on social media and iNaturalist (a smartphone app) while we are still out in the field. Books such as Last Child in the Woods by Richard Louv point out that we and our children should unplug from technology lest we suffer from “nature-deficit disorder.”

What can we do to help the earth on this Earth Day 2022? Take a close look at nature. Notice something you haven’t noticed before. Plant a native plant in your yard. Learn about how you can help a local organization that sparks learning about nature, such as our wonderful North Carolina Arboretum or the WNC Nature Center. We are all so lucky to celebrate Earth Day here in the mountains of North Carolina!

Laura Mahan is owner of The Compleat Naturalist, located at 2 Brook Street in the Historic Biltmore Village. To learn more, visit CompleatNaturalist.com or call 800.678.5430.