Conservation: Champions for Wildlife Program Connects Kids to the Natural World Through Art

By Emma Castleberry

Champions for Wildlife (CFW) uses art to help children build empathy for wildlife, strengthen their bond with the natural world and recognize their role within it. “Every child deserves the chance to fall in love with the natural world, and art offers a powerful way in,” says Nic Francis, communications manager for CFW. “These are not just lessons about animals—they are the first steps in nurturing lifelong stewards of the planet.”

The organization’s bilingual resources and hands-on activities make learning accessible to all children, regardless of language or ability. “At Polk Central Elementary, a student arrived late to our wildlife art program after working with her special education teacher,” says Francis. “She hovered at the edge of the classroom, hesitant to join in and unsure about working with clay. But when a team member handed her a hellbender salamander trading card, something shifted. Her eyes lit up, and she asked—eagerly—for her own clay to sculpt.”

Within minutes, the student was fully immersed in the process of shaping and carving her hellbender sculpture. “Her teachers were stunned,” says Francis. “This was a breakthrough moment—one they couldn’t wait to share with the rest of her support team.”

That kind of impact is what inspires volunteers like David Riddle, a retired educator who brings his experience in environmental education into the classroom through CFW. “Children learn about various species, their role in the ecosystem, the importance of habitat preservation, and specific ways they might spread the word and serve as ‘champions for wildlife,’” says Riddle. “After an interactive lesson, the children are led in art and craft activities related to each topic.”

The program’s positive, hopeful message resonates deeply with Riddle. “I care about the natural world, obviously, since our lives depend on it,” he says. “And since some people don’t seem to understand this simple fact, education seems the most hopeful approach to make a difference.”

For board member, donor and volunteer Carolyn Baughman, the work is also personal. Her daughter Luna, age 7, brings home not only artwork but fun facts about birds, pollinators and box turtles. Baughman believes the programs nurture more than just ecological knowledge.

“CFW is on a mission to connect the dots between wildlife education and art in out-of-the-box ways,” she says. “They create curated educational experiences for children of all ages to enhance their knowledge, understanding and appreciation of nature and wildlife, all while enhancing a child’s comfort with art and the creative experience.”

Headquartered in Lynn, CFW was founded in 2022 by Loti Woods and Dale Weiler. The organization recently expanded its reach to Henderson County where “vibrant biodiversity and community commitment to conservation make it an ideal match for our mission,” says Francis.

This summer, CFW will mark a major milestone: 10,000 pieces of student-created wildlife art. “Every drawing, sculpture and painted feather represents a moment of connection between a child and the natural world,” says Francis. “It’s a powerful reminder of the creativity, empathy and hope that young people bring to wildlife conservation.”

There are many ways to support the cause—whether through donations, volunteering in the classroom or at events, or simply sharing the organization’s work. “Every action, big or small, helps nurture the next generation of wildlife champions,” says Francis.

Learn more at ChampionsForWildlife.org.