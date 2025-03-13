Conservation: Conserving Carolina Acquires Crucial Land for Oklawaha Greenway Expansion

By Emma Castleberry

Conserving Carolina has taken a significant step toward expanding the Oklawaha Greenway with the recent acquisition of 23.6 acres of land south of Jackson Park. This property, which includes three acres of wetlands and frontage on two streams, will not only contribute to the future greenway extension but also provide opportunities for ecological restoration, including wetland rehabilitation and habitat enhancement for wildlife.

The newly acquired land has been pursued by Conserving Carolina for over a decade. “There are populations of endangered wetland plants both upstream and downstream on Bat Fork,” says Rebekah Robinson, assistant director of programs for Conserving Carolina. “It is our hope that wetlands restoration will expand habitat for these and other species, including waterfowl and other migratory birds. Wetland restoration will be designed to accommodate flood storage in high stormwater events to alleviate some impacts of flooding in the watershed, thereby improving water quality in future. We anticipate incorporating some educational signage about wetlands and wildlife as part of the greenway project.”

The ecological value of the land also presents challenges for greenway development. “The greenway expansion will have to navigate the wetlands at Jackson Park and on this property,” says Robinson. “It is possible that some of the greenway extension may have to be elevated boardwalk, which can be more complicated and more expensive to construct than trail on the ground.”

Hendersonville’s Above the Mud project, a broad initiative encompassing multiple infrastructure improvements in the town, will benefit from this expansion. “The ‘Above the Mud’ project is an umbrella term for four infrastructure improvement projects that, when completed, will create critical connections at the neighborhood, city and regional levels,” says Matthew Manley, long-range planning manager for the City of Hendersonville. “Connecting the Ecusta Trail to the Oklawaha Greenway is absolutely essential and will boost the impact of these two bicycle and pedestrian corridors. These connections are part of a bigger picture and will help to build out the Hellbender Regional Trail Network.”

Learn more at ConservingCarolina.org.