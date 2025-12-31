Conservation: From Bankruptcy to Biodiversity ~ Conserving Carolina Completes Major Land Vision

By Lauren Stepp

Conserving Carolina has completed a major conservation milestone near Lake Lure with the purchase of 483 acres on Joel Ridge. The acquisition secures the final piece of a 2,669-acre protected wilderness adjoining Chimney Rock State Park.

The land was once slated to become part of GreyRock at Lake Lure, a 700-home development launched in the early 2000s. Unfortunately, the project unraveled during the Great Recession when the developer declared bankruptcy and the bond issuer refused to pay for unfinished roads, leaving lot owners uncertain about the community’s future.

“Notwithstanding these and other hardships and challenges through all the years, several of the original GreyRock at Lake Lure owners carried a burning flame for the unique beauty and exceptional qualities of the land that made it so special,” says Casey Henderson, a member and past president of the GreyRock Community Association.

That spark eventually brought GreyRock owners and Conserving Carolina to the same table, united by a shared belief that the land deserved a different future.

“Conserving Carolina first recognized that the GreyRock property presented a major conservation opportunity in late 2008 and early 2009 during the height of the economic downturn,” says Rebekah Robinson, assistant director for programs with Conserving Carolina. “A small silver lining of the declining economy was that properties with important conservation values became available at significantly lower market values.”

Over the next 16 years, Conserving Carolina purchased lots in phases, all while navigating bankruptcy court approvals, backlogged property taxes and outdated residential covenants. “We had a lot of obstacles to make the various purchases possible over the years,” says Robinson.

On October 27, 2025, the last major portion of the original GreyRock property was officially conserved. The newly protected acreage neighbors Buffalo Creek Park and the larger Joel Ridge Nature Preserve, creating a continuous block of conservation land that stretches from Lake Lure to the high ridges above the Hickory Nut Gorge.

“The Joel Ridge Nature Preserve contains almost all of the headwaters of Buffalo Creek which flows into Bald Mountain Lake and then into Lake Lure, so it’s hugely important for water quality in the lakes and downstream in the Broad River,” says Robinson.

The acquisition is also a win for wildlife. According to Robinson, the Hickory Nut Gorge supports many rare and important species, including several that occur nowhere else on Earth. “For example, the Hickory Nut Gorge Green Salamander, which is currently a candidate for federal endangered species listing, can be found on the property,” she says.

As restoration continues, new and reopened trails will offer visitors a chance to experience these habitats firsthand. The area’s existing trail system suffered significant damage during Hurricane Helene, when landslides wiped out portions of Buffalo Creek Park, including sections of the Weed Patch Mountain Trail. Those closures remain in place as the Town of Lake Lure works through the complicated process of rerouting and repairing the affected areas.

Even with that setback, trail planning has moved forward. Conserving Carolina and its partners are building new routes on Joel Ridge and expanding access points across the preserve. When this work is complete, the combined network in Buffalo Creek Park and the Joel Ridge Nature Preserve is expected to include roughly 17 miles of trails for hiking, mountain biking and climbing access.

“We hope that the trails provide residents with an opportunity to find a sense of renewal and recovery in the natural world post-Helene, and that they offer visitors a place to experience and appreciate the unique natural beauty of the Hickory Nut Gorge,” says Robinson.

For the GreyRock community, the outcome is especially meaningful, affirming years of hope and persistence. “The land is now safe,” says Henderson. “The land is now preserved.”

