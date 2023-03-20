DB bar D Outfitters Offers Fun Outdoor Experiences for Area Youth

By Allison Taylor

Hunting and fishing are great ways to introduce kids to the outdoors and to teach them to respect the natural world around us. Through hunting and fishing, it’s easy to see how environmental concerns affect our water quality and wild animal populations, and to see the negative effects of litter and other detrimental impacts to our lands. Teaching our youth through first-hand experiences creates a greater understanding of how and why to better protect our environment.

Wild turkey hunting season runs from April 8 through May 6, with a youth-only season from April 1–7. Turkey hunting is a perfect activity for kids when the weather tends to be not too hot or cold. Because of the interactive aspect of turkey hunting, it’s a great way to engage kids while getting them outside. As a very visual and audible experience, hunters have the opportunity for close-up encounters of turkeys gobbling and strutting. “This is the aspect of turkey hunting that drew me in at such a young age,” says Ryan Waldrep, outfitter guide and manager at DB bar D Outfitters in Mills River. Kids can be further engaged by actively calling, communicating and interacting with these wild animals, which makes turkey hunting more unique than other types of hunting.

Turkey hunts don’t have to be a full-day expedition to be successful, which fits well with the shorter attention spans of most younger folks. Dedicating a few hours in the morning or an hour or two in the afternoon can be sufficient. By using a ground blind, kids have the option to move around and fidget and still be concealed. Introductions to nature and outdoor activities through immersive experiences can lead to lifelong passions for hunting, fishing, camping, hiking or just being outside and appreciating and protecting our natural environment.

“Getting kids into the outdoors is not only fun but it’s extremely important in ensuring that the next generation will be stewards of the same resources we enjoy and protect today,” Waldrep says. By keeping it fun and not taking things too seriously, youth hunters can take time to appreciate the little things that pursuits such as turkey hunting have to offer.

DB bar D Outfitters offers guided fishing and hunting trips, as well as fishing and hunting memberships that include the use of its member waters and hunting properties. Guided options include instruction, and are suitable for all skill levels and for both adults and youth. For more information, visit DBbarD.com.