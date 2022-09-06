Explore 14 West Asheville Gardens September 10

The 13th annual West Asheville Garden Stroll (WAGS) will take place Saturday, September 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free, rain-or-shine event will kick off at Trinity United Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m., where visitors can pick up stroll guides with a map and garden descriptions. There will also be family-friendly songs, Street Creatures’ giant Tree-Hugger puppet and local garden organizations on hand to provide tips and resources.

This year’s Stroll features 14 gardens that stretch between two historic West Asheville neighborhoods: Burton Street and Brucemont-Dorchester. “We love how the WAGS brings gardeners from all around the neighborhood together to gain community and inspiration from one another,” says Duston Mason. The garden belonging to Mason and Katie Washburn is new to the tour this year. “Our garden illustrates the use of a small space to create a lively and peaceful environment for wildlife and humans alike,” says Mason. “We have divided our outdoor spaces into ‘rooms’ to make the small space feel larger than it really is. We do our best to provide flowers and host plants for insects from spring through fall. We also throw in some things for ourselves to draw us out into the garden at all times of the year.”

Chas Jansen, who has been a part of the WAGS organizing group every year since the first event in 2009, will also have his garden on the tour this year. “My efforts have been devoted to creating an urban oasis habitat honoring the Creator by fostering a diverse community of species, including seven kinds of berries,” Jansen says. “In 2010, the front yard was transformed into a permaculture layout that featured a sinuous path (all that’s left of the lawn), a strategically-placed 330-gallon tote tank for collecting rainwater and an herb spiral 9 feet across. As a ‘work in process,’ it continues.”

Trinity United Methodist Church is located at 587 Haywood Road, Asheville. To learn more visit WestAshevilleGardens.com.