Henderson County Garden Jubilee

On Memorial Day weekend, throngs of gardening enthusiasts will descend upon downtown Hendersonville for Garden Jubilee, one of Western North Carolina’s largest gardening shows. On Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., more than 265 plant and craft vendors will line Main Street between Sixth Avenue and Caswell Street. “Garden Jubilee transforms downtown into a lovely garden filled with every kind of plant imaginable, interesting yard art and unique handmade crafts to enhance your outdoor space,” says Karen Baker, assistant director for the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority (HCTDA). “It has become a huge economic driver by bringing visitors to the county during the Memorial Day weekend.”

One of the weekend’s highlights are the free clinics offered by regional gardening experts. The clinics will take place at the Visitor Center and cover topics like native plants, pollinating insects, composting and mushroom log inoculation. Throughout the weekend, the Visitor Center will also be home to the Lowe’s Expo, which will feature lawn and garden workshops, a variety of plants for sale, patio displays, exhibits on how to build block walls and patios using pavers, outdoor furniture, grills and lawn equipment.

Two hospitality tents will be available during the festival: one in front of the Historic Courthouse and another at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Main Street. The hospitality tents offer shoppers an area to leave their purchases with festival volunteers while they shop. Shoppers are also welcome to bring a wagon. Wheelchairs are available at the Visitor Center, at no charge, for a two-hour use during the festival on a first-come, first-served basis.

Named one of the “Top 20 Events in the Southeast” by the Southeast Tourism Society, this year’s Garden Jubilee is expected to draw 200,000 visitors to Hendersonville. “Thousands of visitors to the festival fill county hotels and patronize restaurants, shop along Main Street and explore area attractions while they’re here for Garden Jubilee,” says Baker. “Many extend their trip for the holiday weekend or make plans to return to Hendersonville. Garden Jubilee benefits residents and businesses alike with tourism revenue.”