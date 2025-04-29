Hendersonville’s Garden Jubilee Kicks Off Summer

Hendersonville’s Garden Jubilee is back for its 33rd year, set to take over the city’s Main Street over Memorial Day weekend, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25. This much anticipated event, which has become a hallmark of spring in Hendersonville, offers garden enthusiasts a vibrant celebration of all things gardening.

“It is a beloved event that locals and visitors alike wait for each year,” says Terrye Jacobs, events coordinator for the City of Hendersonville. “It is the signal that spring is here and the motivation to get out and enjoy nature and make our surroundings even more beautiful!”

What started as a small gathering in the parking lot of the Visitor Center has expanded into a massive celeb

ration that now stretches over seven blocks of Main Street. The event will feature 150 vendors and a speaker showcase at the Historic Courthouse. This year’s talks will feature experts such as best-selling author and international speaker Brie Arthur, Biltmore landscape designer Jordana Chalnick, NCSBA master beekeeper Scott Davis and the well-known “Shady Ladies” from Raymond’s Garden Center.

The Lowe’s Outdoor Experience is another key highlight of the event. “Lowe’s brings all the latest and greatest lawn equipment, mowers, power tools, lots of battery-operated equipment and even some four-wheeled fun (that are not mowers) to make lawn and yard care easy,” Jacobs says. “They also bring in experts to talk about techniques and tips to get the hard jobs done like a pro.”

Jacobs notes that rare and native plants are among the most sought-after by attendees, along with handcrafted garden art. “We also have a metal garden art crafter that people wait for every year,” she says. “He comes with two completely filled box trucks and leaves with two empty ones.”

“The Garden Jubilee is my favorite event,” says Jacobs. “I love the beauty of the event and how Main Street is transformed into a Garden Wonderland. I also love how much joy that plants and flowers bring to people. It makes me happy to see all the smiling faces when people find just the right flowers and garden art to brighten their yards and gardens.”

The event is free to attend. Learn more at VisitHendersonvilleNC.org/garden-jubilee.