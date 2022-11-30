Immersive Winter Wonder Walk at the Adventure Center of Asheville

The second annual Winter Wonder Walk will take place at the Adventure Center of Asheville for seven nights this December: Friday through Sunday, December 9–11, and Thursday through Sunday, December 15–18. Presented by Mellow Mushroom, the Winter Wonder Walk is a live-action, immersive story walk on an outdoor trail, created by Asheville Plays. “I wrote the show with the intention of having the scenes played out by actors as if our guests had entered a giant story-book live theater in the woods,” says Lauren Rivas, creative director for Asheville Plays.

“While we include several well-loved holiday characters in our story, it is a completely original script that gives guests, kids specifically, the feeling of accomplishing a noble quest while traveling through a whimsical fantasy kingdom.”

The event will also include a holiday market, a kids play area and a festival tent with local vendors, concessions and activities. Guests four years and older can also explore the Treetops Adventure Park Glow Trails—two aerial trails illuminated with thousands of colorful twinkle and laser lights. “You can go shopping, have dinner, enjoy a bonfire, meet Mrs. Claus, see a live interactive show and do a tree tops ropes course—all at the same address,” says Rivas. “No matter what holiday you may celebrate during the winter season, Winter Wonder Walk is sure to warm your heart and soul.”

The Winter Wonder Walk raises money for MANNA FoodBank through the Memories Making Meals program. Every ticket sold donates four meals to a family in need, and guests can add on additional donation dollars at checkout. “We have been so impressed with the additional donations from our guests as well as our actors and crew, who show up every night eager to hear how many more meals were raised than the night before,” says Rivas. “We are so excited to see how many meals we will raise money for in our seven-day winter show this season and look forward to many more years of community support to come.”

The Adventure Center of Asheville is located at 85 Expo Drive, Asheville. Doors and festivities open at 5:30 p.m. each night. The Winter Wonder Walk and Glow Trail opens at 6 p.m. with the last entrance to the Winter Wonder Walk at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 and children under 3 years old attend free. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit WinterWonderWalk.com.