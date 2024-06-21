In Bloom: American Wisteria

By Suzanne Wodek

Commonly known as American wisteria, Wisteria frutescens is a woody, deciduous, perennial climbing vine that produces dense clusters of blue-purple flowers. The foliage consists of shiny, dark green compound leaves.

Poisonous, bean-like seed pods mature in summer and persist until winter. The plant is considered shade-tolerant, but will only flower when exposed to partial or full sun.

In general, this plant is subject to few pests and diseases, but can be damaged by pests such as aphids, leaf miners, Japanese beetles, scale insects and mealybugs.

