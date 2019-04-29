In Bloom: Dutchman’s Breeches

By Suzanne Wodek

Dutchman’s breeches, Dicentra cucullaria, is a delightful native spring ephemeral. The flowers resemble the wide-legged, traditional pantaloons worn by Dutch men; thus, the common name. It flowers early in the spring when sunlight hits the woodland floor before the canopy of the trees fills in. By early summer the green fern- like foliage will fade to a light yellow and eventually go into total dormancy by mid- summer.

Expect the plant to grow about 4 to 8 inches tall, with flowers about 3/4” long. An acidic soil is best and good soil drainage is essential for plant survival. This species naturally occurs on forest floors, in rocky woods, on slopes, ledges, valleys and ravines, and along streams. If you have any of these conditions on your property this would make a perfect addition to your garden.

The nectar of the flowers attracts long- tongued bees primarily, including honeybees, bumblebees and mason bees. Less common visitors include various butterflies and skippers. Because the seeds have elaisomes (fleshy or oily appendages), they are distributed by ants. Ants carry the seeds to their nests, eat the elaisomes and discard the seeds some distance from the mother plant. The good news is that the foliage is toxic to mammalian herbivores, including deer and rabbits, and is not often eaten by them. It causes minor skin irritation for humans when touched, but it lasts for a few minutes only.