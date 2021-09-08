In Bloom: Forked Bluecurls

By Suzanne Wodek

Trichostema dichotomum, commonly called forked bluecurl, is a native annual wildflower in the Lamiaceae (mint) family that grows one to three feet tall. Trichostema means “hairy stamen” and dichotomum means “forked,” referring to the arching stamens of this plant. These striking, fragrant, bluish-purple flowers are two-lipped, the lower lip white with purplish spots and tips. The stamens are long and curled.

The flowers are short-lived, opening only in the morning. However, they produce thousands of flowers into late fall. The crushed leaves have a lemony smell. Bluecurls prefer sandy, well-drained soils in full to partial sun.

This is an ideal addition to your home landscape, having no disease or insect problems. It can be propagated by seed or cuttings. It is a prolific self-seeder and spreads quickly. It may require thinning to keep it in check. Bluecurls attract many pollinators, especially bees.

Upcoming Events at the Botanical Gardens

Fall Plant & Rummage Sale

Saturday, September 11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Botanical Gardens and numerous local plant vendors will offer a wide variety of trees, shrubs and flowers for fall planting. BGA members will get a discount of 10 percent on BGA-grown plants that we sell at the gazebo. As always, this event will take place rain or shine.

Fall Bird Walk

Sunday, September 19, 8:30–10 a.m.

Join Dr. Andrew Laughlin, longtime birder and assistant professor in Environmental Studies at UNCA, for an easy, early-morning bird walk in the Gardens. As we look for, listen to and enjoy the birds, we’ll learn to recognize their songs and calls. Field guides are helpful but not required. Bring binoculars if you have them. Dress for rain or shine.

You must pre-register for all education programs online at AshevilleBotanicalGardens.org. Programs are $15 for members and $20 for non-members.

The Botanical Gardens, located at 151 W. T. Weaver Boulevard, is a nonprofit organization housing a collection of plants native to the Southern Appalachian Mountains. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated and memberships are encouraged. The Gardens are open daily from sunrise to sunset. The Visitor Center and Gift Shop are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Learn more at AshevilleBotanicalGardens.org.