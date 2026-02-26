In Bloom: Oconee Bells

By Elaine Smyth

Beautiful and delicate, the creamy white flowers of Oconee bells, Shortia galacifolia, are a highlight of early spring in Asheville Botanical Garden. Blooming along the upper Crayton Trail, the bell-shaped flowers with scalloped petals emerge from beneath the evergreen, heart-shaped leaves, sometimes in late February, but most often in early March. The silver-veined leaves resemble those of galax, and like galax, they turn red and bronze during cold weather. Beautiful in every season, Shortia makes a wonderful ground cover once established, but it is a very challenging plant to grow and is seldom found for sale. Known only in a few locations in the Southern Appalachians, it is endangered throughout its range.

The history of Shortia in botany is noteworthy, as it was the focus of intense interest during the 19th century. Shortia was first collected for scientific purposes as a nameless specimen by French botanist and explorer André Michaux in 1788. Visiting Paris in 1839, Asa Gray, then America’s most prominent botanist, saw Michaux’s dried specimen—consisting only of leaves, no flowers—and recognized it as a new species.

He named it after Charles Wilkins Short (1794-1863), a fellow botanist and medical doctor in Kentucky. Gray’s discovery launched him on a decades-long hunt to find the plant in bloom—a hunt that was stymied until 1878, when an herbalist in McDowell County sent Gray specimens located there. Gray was thrilled and memorably exclaimed, “Now let me sing my Nunc Dimittis,” upon finally receiving the live specimen.

Shortia was indeed important, because Gray’s comparison of it to related species in Japan led him to support Darwin’s theories of evolution—a large historical role for this diminutive, much-loved harbinger of spring.

Asheville Botanical Garden, 151 W.T. Weaver Boulevard, is an independent nonprofit showcasing more than 750 species of native plants in a 10-acre naturalistic setting. Our mission is to promote and showcase the value and diversity of plants native to the Southern Appalachian region by serving as an educational resource and urban destination for nature study and enjoyment.