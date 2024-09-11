In Bloom: Swamp Sunflower

By Suzanne Wodek

Helianthus angustifolius is a native species of sunflower known by the common names swamp sunflower and narrow leaf sunflower. It is a tall plant that can grow up to 8 feet.

This perennial plant in the Aster family is often grown for its bright, showy yellow flowers. One plant can produce three to 16 flower heads. Butterflies, beneficial insects, hummingbirds and various other birds visit this flower for food, pollen and nectar, and various birds feast on the seeds. It blooms into late fall.

Upcoming Events

All About Monarchs & Their Migration, with Kim Bailey

Monday, September 9, 6-7:30 p.m.

Monarchs have captured the imagination of young and old with their exclusive milkweed diet and unfathomable migration from Canada to Mexico. This class will cover everything from milkweed collection and stratification to species options for different settings, dangers of tropical milkweed, the milkweed insect community, raising monarch’s responsibly, reporting sightings and tagging monarchs.

An avid wildlife habitat gardener and environmental educator for more than 25 years, Kim Bailey, in 2014, moved to family property in Fruitland and founded Milkweed Meadows Farm. Generations ago, the property was a working dairy farm. Today, the farm grows milkweed as well as native wildflower seeds, open-pollinated heirloom vegetable seeds, pollinator-friendly potted plants, cut flowers and specialty fruits.

Temperate Medicinal Plant Biogeography and Conservation, with Marc Williams

Sunday, September 15, 2-4 p.m.

Join ethnobiologist Williams for a class focused on some of the major medicinal plants that grow in the temperate areas of the world and are often used in herbalism. We will review where these plants are originally from and the current state of their conservation, the work of United Plant Savers, as well as the need for more cultivation of various species and resources to access sustainability of harvest.

Williams’ training includes a B.A. in Environmental Studies/Sustainable Agriculture from Warren Wilson College and a M.A. in Appalachian Studies/Sustainability from Appalachian State University.

Gardening For Birds, with Sarah Coury

Saturday, September 28, 10 a.m.

This class dives into developing a rich and diverse bird-friendly garden through every season, including favorite native plant species and other habitat features, and landscape maintenance best practices. Class begins with a slide presentation which is followed by a garden walk.

Sarah Coury is the garden manager at the Asheville Botanical Garden and co-owner of Saturnia Farm in Weaverville, which specializes in holistic production of specialty perennials and native plants.

Asheville Botanical Garden, located at 151 W.T. Weaver Boulevard, is a nonprofit organization housing a collection of plants native to the Southern Appalachian Mountains. Gardens are open sunrise to sunset. The gift shop, carrying garden-themed items and books, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated and memberships are encouraged. Membership benefits include a discount of 10 percent on purchases in the gift shop, an extensive collection of gardening and nature books in the Cole Library that members can check out (reference collection not included), our quarterly New Leaf newsletter, and tours and programs at a reduced rate. Learn more at AshevilleBotanicalGarden.org.