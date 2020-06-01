Learn About the Nantahala-Pisgah Forest Plan in Two Webinars

In June, MountainTrue will hold two informational webinars about the new Nantahala-Pisgah Forest Plan. “People will gain knowledge about the content of the draft forest plan that will help them write effective comments to the Forest Service so that the final plan will contain strong environmental protections and effective strategies for meeting the needs of the public,” says Josh Kelly, public lands biologist with MountainTrue.

The first webinar, held on Tuesday, June 2, from 5:30–6:30 p.m., will explore how the plan addresses the management of invasive species, which threaten biodiversity and forest resilience. The webinar will be led by Bob Gale, public lands director and ecologist with MountainTrue. Register before Monday, June 1, to receive presentation slides in advance and have the opportunity to submit questions before the presentation. The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A.

On Tuesday, June 16, from 5:30–6:30 p.m., a panel will discuss how recreation in the forest areas will be impacted. This webinar will include information about how the plan and proposed alternatives will affect hikers, bikers, horseback riders and paddlers on the waterways. “The new Nantahala-Pisgah Forest Plan will guide the management of over one million acres of public land for the next 10 to 20 years,” says Kelly. “Everyone in the region will be touched by the outcome.”

For more information or to register for the webinars, visit MountainTrue.org. Deadline for public comments on the Nantahala-Pisgah Forest Plan is June 29.