Making Magic: Meet the Lead Designer for NC Arboretum’s Winter Lights Exhibit

By Emma Castleberry

Anyone who has experienced the wonder of Winter Lights at the North Carolina Arboretum can testify to the exhibit’s immersive nature. It can even seem like the glittering sculptures appeared on their own, as if by magic. This magic is, in fact, the intentional artistry of a talented team of light designers led by Ben Asbury, exhibits curator for special events at the NC Arboretum.

A musician and artist, Asbury first worked on the installation crew for Winter Lights in 2020, before ever experiencing the show as a visitor. “I had no idea how extensive and detailed the show was, but my creative and aesthetic sensibilities quickly set in,” he says. When the installation lead departed after that show, she recommended Asbury take over.

The show’s design focuses heavily on reflecting the natural landscape during a time when many of the plants are dormant.

“There are many folks that attend Winter Lights that have never visited our property, so it motivates and inspires me to shine a light on our natural landscapes in hope that those folks will be inspired to return during other seasons to witness all that we have to offer here in full bloom,” says Asbury.

Asbury has a team of 5-6 people working alongside him full-time between mid August and mid November for the installation. The Arboretum is a busy place, with seasonal landscaping exhibits that change regularly, and ongoing events and educational programs in the gardens. Installations in certain areas must wait until closer to the opening date. “That reality means that the last two or three weeks before opening day can be a little crazy,” Asbury says. “Luckily, we have a lot of great and understanding folks throughout the organization that are happy to pitch in and help us when it gets down to crunchtime, as well as some great community partners that lend a hand in a variety of ways as well.”

The exhibit features in-house design elements alongside large-scale commercial displays, and the set-up often starts as early as August. Guests often express surprise at this early start date. “What they don’t know is that there is an enormous amount of preparation over the spring and summer building out our in-house elements and getting some of our signature displays, such as our Quilt Garden, ready to go,” says Asbury.

For Asbury, the significance of Winter Lights is two-fold: not only is it a delightful, immersive experience but it also serves as a fundraiser and outreach event for the Arboretum. “Art for the sake of art is an ideal that I hold very dear,” he says.

“Winter Lights brings families and friends together to experience something that is created specifically for aesthetic delight. However, the impact that the event has on bringing people to the Arboretum is ultimately one the most important aspects of this type of event.”

Winter Lights opens on November 15. Learn more and get tickets, on sale now, at NCArboretum.org.