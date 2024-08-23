North River Farms Offers Many Campsite Options

By Allison Taylor

Camping along the banks of the North Mills River provides a perfect opportunity to slow down and relax. North River Farms, just two miles from the North Mills River Recreation Area access to Pisgah National Forest, is situated in an ideal location for those wanting to escape summer heat or looking ahead to autumn days. Bikers and equestrians can ride from their site onto the trails.

There are six RV/tent sites available, plus two additional tent-only sites. During the summer months, the working farm is in full swing and campers can enjoy seeing the vegetables that grow along the river. Two sites have a covered shelter, and another offers the opportunity to stay in a waterproof covered wagon. All of the options have picnic tables and fire pits with firewood provided. One campsite even accommodates horses.

This is not a typical crowded campground. Campsites allow folks to spread out a bit and enjoy a peaceful nature experience. Owner Jason Davis enjoys hosting campers on his property. “Our farm is a special place that we are very proud of, and we love to see others relaxing by the river, observing the agriculture operations or studying the constellations at night,” he says.

With little to no cell service or Wi-Fi available, North River Farms is perfect for those wanting to unplug and unwind. Days can be spent playing in the river, reading under a shade tree or venturing into the forest. Although the farm feels secluded in nature, the amenities of town are just a few miles away.

Some of the sites allow larger groups. While there are no wash facilities, power or water hookups onsite, there are portable toilets. Leashed dogs are welcome as long as they are not allowed to roam through the crops. Guided fishing or hunting can be added on through DB bar D Outfitters located onsite.

Learn more or make reservations at NorthRiverFarms.co.