North River Farms Offers Relaxing Campsites

By Allison Taylor

Summer is an ideal time to enjoy camping by the river, and North River Farms offers a beautiful and relaxing setting for unplugging and enjoying nature. During the summer months, campers get a glimpse into life on a working farm, with vegetables growing and farmers picking. The pristine Mills River is an excellent option for dipping in and cooling off, and for providing a serene soundtrack for sleeping under the stars.

There are five campsites available along the river, two of them with shelters. One of the shelters allows up to four horses, and is perfect for equestrians looking to set up camp. Those on horseback have the opportunity to ride around the farm fields or directly into trails in Pisgah National Forest from the property.

In addition to campsites, a special site boasts a covered wagon with a futon for sleeping. The wagon site sits on a hill overlooking more than 30 acres of the working farm, and has additional space for pitching a tent or parking a small camper.

The farm provides portable toilets and a limited amount of firewood at each site, but there are no other amenities. Dogs are allowed, but because North River Farms is a working farm they must be leashed and picked up after at all times.

Jason Davis, owner of North River Farms, loves to share his property with guests. “We encourage walking around the vegetable fields to check out our farming operation, with tomatoes and peppers being abundant during the summer months,” says Davis. “However, due to food safety regulations, all campers are asked to stay at the perimeter and not to enter the fields.”

For those interested in visiting Pisgah National Forest for hiking, mountain biking or fishing, the North Mills River Recreation Area access to trails is located just two miles from the farm. The town of Mills River offers a grocery store, gas stations, restaurants and other amenities less than five miles from North River Farms. And North River Farms isn’t a typical crowded and busy campground, so it’s an excellent choice for those looking for peace and quiet and a little room to spread out.

Camping is allowed from mid-April until the end of October, and all reservations are through Hipcamp. Visit NorthRiverFarms.co/camping for a link.

North River Farms is located at 3333 North Mills River Road, Mills River. For more information, visit NorthRiverFarms.co.