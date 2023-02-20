Organize Fly Boxes Ahead of Spring Fishing

By Allison Taylor

With the cold winter weather, there might not be quite as many days spent on the water. But we know that spring will soon be upon us. This slower season is a perfect time to begin preparations for fishing in the months ahead. Whether flies are stored in a fly box, fly shop pucks or plastic bags, they can easily become cluttered and unorganized during the chaos of the peak fishing seasons. And there is no time like the present to start re-organizing that gear.

Ryan Waldrep is the outfitter manager and guide for DB bar D Outfitters based in Mills River, and he’s always excited to share his fly fishing tips. “It is a good idea to reorganize your gear and flies every so often, but if you’re like me and procrastinate on organization, then the winter is a great time to get back on track,” says Waldrep. Fly boxes are the most efficient way to store flies, particularly smaller dry flies and nymphs. While there are different ways to organize flies, Waldrep recommends starting by hook size or by fly weight and color.

Come spring, it is extremely beneficial to have all the flies and other gear organized and ready to go. Less time fumbling with tackle helps keep flies in the water and in front of the fish. “Organizing your flies maximizes your time on the water, which in turn makes for a more efficient angler,” Waldrep says.

DB Bar D Outfitters offers guided fishing and hunting trips, as well as fishing and hunting memberships that include the use of their member waters and hunting properties. Guided options include instruction and are suitable for all skill levels. For more information, visit DBbarD.com.