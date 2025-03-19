Outdoors: AVL Hoppers: A Competitive Volleyball League with a Heart for Giving Back

By Emma Castleberry

AVL Hoppers Volleyball, the fast-growing volleyball league of Asheville, blends competitive play with a strong commitment to giving back. Inspired by their experiences in Greenville, SC, Brenda and Steven Galvan, Kenzie Kramer and Monica Rivas started hosting casual pickup games in the summer of 2022, which quickly grew in popularity. “AVL Hoppers really came to life as Asheville’s volleyball scene started booming after the pandemic,” says Brenda. “Our goal was to bring a more competitive volleyball format to Asheville, build a tighter-knit community and support local causes. With the help of Asheville City Parks and Recreation, we secured Carrier Park and officially launched our first season in the fall of 2022, starting with about 20 teams.”

The league has expanded significantly since then, with 54 total teams during the 2024 summer season. A defining feature of the AVL Hoppers is that league champions donate their winnings to local nonprofits, embodying their “playing it forward” philosophy. Beneficiaries have included Brother Wolf, Pisgah Legal, Asheville GreenWorks and Blue Ridge Humane Society.

AVL Hoppers offer three seasonal leagues annually: spring, summer and fall, alternating between coed and same-sex doubles formats. They’ve also started offering single-day free youth clinics in partnership with Asheville Parks and Rec, and another youth clinic in collaboration with Xcel Volleyball Club. The Junior Hoppers program, led by Gabriel Kline, helps kids develop both skills and a love for the sport.

As an AVP America affiliate, AVL Hoppers has gained broader recognition. “Our goal for this league has always been to stay competitive, so we only offer an advanced and intermediate division,” says Brenda. “Being AVP-affiliated is a big deal for us because it helps attract more competitive players to our area.”

While competition is a priority, inclusivity is, too: beginners are welcomed with the understanding that competitive play will accelerate their development. Initiatives like free community pickup dates and mini tournaments reflect the league’s motto, “Play Hard,

Be Kind.”

“Hoppers league nights are my favorite night of the week—getting to see so many friends, enjoying time outside and participating in some friendly but intense competition,” says local player Hannah Harris. “Winning a Hoppers league is really rewarding, not just from a competitive perspective, but also because you’re getting to support a local charity.”

Those who are interested in joining a league can stay informed by signing up for the AVL Hoppers newsletter or following them on social media. “Our leagues have more than doubled in size and they continue to sell out in about two minutes,” says Brenda. “Of course, we want our leagues to keep on growing consistently and to sell out our tournaments, but our biggest focus is to grow our volleyball community and to continue to support local nonprofits.”

Learn more about upcoming leagues and tournaments at AVLHoppers.com.