Outdoors: Backpacking the Art Loeb Trail

By Emma Castleberry

There is a new backpacking guidebook available for the popular and beloved Art Loeb Trail. Adventure Nerds, an outdoor guidebook publisher, partnered with WNC-based hammock company ENO to publish The Art Loeb Trail Backpacking Adventure Guide Notes. The book offers detailed route planning as well as tips for traveling responsibly and hammock camping on the Art Loeb Trail.

The Art Loeb is one of the most well-known backpacking routes in the southeast, rich with biodiversity and dynamic scenery. “In 30 miles, you can experience the amazing diversity of Pisgah National Forest and Shining Rock Wilderness and avoid most crowds,” says author Nate Trappe, who is also the founder of Adventure Nerds. “The trail is also a great example of how conservation and recreation come together and make WNC a special place to live. The Carolina Mountain Club and The Pisgah Conservancy do a fantastic job maintaining the trail and making it possible for many people to discover the joy of backpacking.”

The electronic nature of the book greatly improves usability: it’s searchable and zoomable, and contains direct URL links for primary resources on topics like permitting and current weather. If you prefer hard-copy, the book is easy to print at home, and a printed copy is also available for purchase. “Our goal is to create a resource that provides enough context so that the information is useful for all skill levels and abilities,” says Trappe.

The publishing partnership made sense because ENO and Adventure Nerds share common goals of supporting the outdoor community and helping people get outside. Among other contributions to the book, ENO gave employees time off and resources to hike and photograph the trail. “The Art Loeb Trail Backpacking Adventure Guide Notes represents more than just a trail map; it’s a testament to our shared passion for responsible recreation and making outdoor exploration more accessible,” says Anna Rawlins, chief marketing officer for ENO. “It includes details from the history of the region and flora and fauna to the elevation changes you can expect and tips on where to camp. While every adventure is unique, this guidebook gives you the knowledge and tools to not only complete the Art Loeb but really enjoy it.”

Ultimately, The Art Loeb Trail Backpacking Adventure Guide Notes, like all Adventure Nerds publications, is intended to make it easier for more people to experience the outdoors responsibly. “Overnight adventures had a profound impact on my life, and I want to use my experience to help everyone spend more time in nature,” says Trappe. “The outdoors is for everyone. Getting outside helps us stay healthy, learn and develop new skills, build relationships and take care of the wild places we love.”

Purchase the digital version ($4.99) at AdventureNerds.com. For more information, follow @adventure.nerds on Instagram.