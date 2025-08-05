Outdoors: Celebrate the Fly Fishing Community at Wrong Way Campgrounds August 24

The inaugural RISE: A Fly Fishing Festival will take place on Sunday, August 24, at the Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins in Asheville. The festival, which will mark nearly one year since the storm, is a celebration of the river’s health and the people who rely on it. “First of all, RISE is a love letter to the French Broad River,” says Shelton Steele, co-owner of Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins. “Fishing celebrates the health and vitality of our river, and we’re celebrating river life one year post-Hurricane Helene.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit conservation nonprofits including RiverLink and MountainTrue. “They are two of the nonprofits who focus on the French Broad right here in Asheville,” says Shelton. “They’re our river stewards who help protect and advocate for our ancient river, and their relentless work to care for and clean the river after the storm has been absolutely critical.”

A crucial facet of the event is a guide expo hosted by Borne from Blue Lines, an initiative supporting guides and outfitters in WNC and Tennessee affected by Hurricane Helene. Borne from Blue Lines is a project of Uproar Concept & Headwaters Outfitters. “Our fly fishing guides and outfitters are still rebuilding their customer bases as we all work to build back our outdoor tourism economy in WNC,” Steele says.

What sets RISE apart from other fly fishing events in the region is Asheville’s distinct fly fishing culture. Steele describes it as “a little punk rock, a little less polished than your average.” The festival will reflect this unique spirit with a wide array of activities, including casting and fly-tying competitions, kid-friendly programming, and even fish-themed flash tattoos. There will be live music in the Wrong Way Meadow and food and drinks from Imposter Pizza Co., Chop Shop Butchery and featured local breweries. “There will be loads of gear vendors talking shop about all things fly fishing,” says Steele. “Plus local music, BBQ and craft beer! What’s more Asheville than that?”

Looking to the future, Steele hopes RISE will become an annual event that brings together the fly fishing community each year. “We want RISE to drop anchor as an annual event, so we can gather every year to throw a big party for Asheville’s fly fishing community,” he says. “They deserve it. We’re a town of hard-working folks who love to fish, so we’re celebrating that!”

Wrong Way is located at 9 Midnight Drive on Amboy Road. The event is free and open to the public. Potential sponsors should email shelton@wrongwaycampground.com. For more information about the festival, follow @bornefrombluelines on Instagram.