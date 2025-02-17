Outdoors: Don’t Wait for Spring to Hit the Trails

By Emma Castleberry

It’s been an especially cold winter in the Western North Carolina region. While the chilly temperatures may tempt you to stay indoors, the rewards of venturing out onto the trails are unmatched this time of year. Winter hikes offer unique solitude, crisp mountain air and striking landscapes. Don’t wait for the muddy spring thaw to enjoy the outdoors—these trails highlight the magic of winter hiking and offer experiences you won’t find in warmer seasons.

Graveyard Fields Loop

Blue Ridge Parkway

Distance: 1.3 miles

Graveyard Fields is a favorite year-round, but this super easy, family-friendly trail takes on a special charm in the winter. With fewer visitors, you’ll enjoy the serene beauty of frozen waterfalls and frost-covered meadows. The trailhead is located at Milepost 418.8 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. (Before your hike, visit NPS.gov/blri to check road conditions, as sections may be closed as a result of ice and/or Helene damage.)

Whiteside Mountain Trail

Jackson County

Distance: 2 miles

With about 500 feet of elevation gain over a two-mile stretch, Whiteside Mountain offers a dramatic winter hiking experience with sheer cliffs and sweeping views of the Nantahala National Forest. The loop trail is well-maintained and relatively short, making it accessible for most hikers. Be prepared for colder temperatures at the higher elevations. The trailhead is located at 91-170 Deville Drive, Highlands.

John Rock Loop

Pisgah National Forest

Distance: 4.6 miles

For a bit more of a challenge, John Rock Loop offers an intermediate loop with a striking winter panorama from the granite summit of John Rock. About 1,000 feet of elevation gain makes the trail a bit of a burner, but it’s easier in colder weather. Winter is also an excellent time to avoid the busier summer crowds on this popular trail. The trailhead is located at the Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education, 1401 Fish Hatchery Road, Brevard.

Big Rock and Cedar Rock Loop

DuPont State Recreational Forest

Distance: 4.5 miles

Big Rock and Cedar Rock provide panoramic winter views of the surrounding landscape, which often features frost-covered treetops. Winter is an excellent time to explore this area, as the cooler temperatures and quieter trails enhance the experience. Find the trailhead at the Corn Mill Shoals Access Area located at 59F6+58, Cedar Mountain. (Like the Blue Ridge Parkway, parts of DuPont close during winter weather conditions. Check DuPontStateRecreationalForest.com.)

Road access to the listed trailheads, as well as trail navigability, can change overnight. Look online for the most recent information.