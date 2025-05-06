Outdoors: Inaugural Carolina Hills Classic Set to Cruise Through the Blue Ridge Mountains June 12-15

By Emma Castleberry

The inaugural Carolina Hills Classic, a four-day cycling adventure through the Blue Ridge Mountains presented by the Arthritis Foundation, is set for June 12-15, kicking off in Greenville, SC. Shannon Marang Cox, national senior director of the Arthritis Foundation Cycling Experience, shares that the event was inspired by the success of the California Coast Classic, which has been a hallmark of the Foundation’s efforts for the past 25 years. “A group of passionate volunteers and Arthritis Foundation leaders decided to create a sister tour on the East Coast,” Cox says. “We’re on a mission to fight arthritis, the nation’s #1 cause of disability, and provide support to the hundreds of thousands of children and nearly 60 million adults who are affected by it.”

The Blue Ridge foothills provide the perfect backdrop for this event. “The region’s strong cycling community and the majestic foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains are perfectly suited for a tour like this,” Cox says. “The epic views and cycling routes are inspiring, and we know our riders will love the hospitality and charm. Participants will cycle through winding roads, scenic climbs and vibrant communities.”

The event is designed to accommodate cyclists of all levels, including those new to the sport or less experienced riders. “It’s also welcoming of electric bicycle riders,” Cox says. With a blend of a hub-and-spoke and point-to-point format, the tour provides SAG support and professional assistance to ensure a smooth experience for all participants. For those who cannot join in person, there is the virtual “Ride Your Way” option, a flexible alternative for participation.

The funds raised during the Carolina Hills Classic will support critical research into improved treatments for rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases. Additionally, the event will help expand the rheumatology workforce, ensuring that more patients, especially those in rural communities, have access to necessary care.

The event also highlights the importance of movement in managing arthritis. “Movement is medicine, and cycling is great for people with arthritis because it’s a low-impact sport that provides terrific cardiovascular benefits,” Cox says. “It strengthens muscles that help support the knees, ankles and feet. Research has shown that cycling can improve outcomes for hip osteoarthritis. Cycling also produces endorphins, which help control pain and improve overall well-being and health.”

The Arthritis Foundation has a fundraising goal of $250,000 for the first year of the Carolina Hills Classic. NASCAR driver Natalie Decker Lemke, a NC resident and a longtime Arthritis Foundation supporter, is serving as a celebrity ambassador for the Carolina Hills Classic. Lemke was diagnosed with juvenile arthritis as a child, and now lives with rheumatoid arthritis as a new mother. She works in her community to motivate juvenile arthritis patients and their families and raise awareness of the urgent need for more rheumatologists for pediatric and adult patients.

“Today, more than 2.1 million people in North Carolina have arthritis,” Cox says. “The Carolina Hills Classic Bike Tour supports the work of the Arthritis Foundation in boldly pursuing a cure while championing the fight to conquer this family of diseases.”

For more information, to register or to donate, visit events.arthritis.org/cyclingexperience.