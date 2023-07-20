Outdoors: Made X Mtns

By Emma Castleberry

Outdoor recreation is a crucial part of the quality of life and economy in Western North Carolina, and MADE X MOUNTAINS is an initiative committed to supporting that industry. Pronounced “Made by Mountains,” MADE X MTNS is a partnership of organizations across the region, including Outdoor Gear Builders of WNC, Mountain BizWorks and the NC Outdoor Recreation Industry Office. “Western North Carolina is the outdoor industry hub of the east, and we have this amazing opportunity to celebrate and support our communities, our people and the extraordinary outdoor recreation industry and culture that these mountains have made,” says Amy Allison, director of MADE X MTNS.

MADE X MTNS has a number of grant programs underway intended to catalyze development of the outdoor industry, especially in rural areas. Awards for the Outdoor Equity Fund grant will be announced soon. These funds will empower community-led initiatives that address identified barriers to outdoor recreation access and opportunity and endeavor to close those gaps. MADE X MTNS also runs a program called Building Outdoor Communities, which has an associated Planning and Capacity Building Grant available to those involved in the program.

“Our Building Outdoor Communities program is designed to support Western North Carolina’s community leaders to better leverage their natural assets and collaborate to advance their outdoor community and economic development goals, centered around healthy people and places,” says Allison.

From September 18 through 21, MADE X MTNS presents the annual Outdoor Economy Conference in Cherokee. “The conference brings local and national leaders together to network and engage in meaningful conversation around growing a sustainable outdoor recreation economy in our own backyards, as well as at the national level,” says Allison. The event will feature more than 70 speakers, an expo space, workshops, networking opportunities and field visits, and both single-day tickets and full-conference passes are on sale now.

Growth and expansion is the overall mission of MADE X MTNS. “Through our own initiatives, as well as initiatives led by regional stakeholders, we are able to provide leadership, be thought partners and implement additional boots-on-the-ground to help advance the region’s outdoor driven economic development goals,” says Allison. “Our work, and the work of our partners, will continue to grow and influence the health of our economy, but also the health of the area’s residents.”

To learn more, visit MadeXMtns.org. To learn more about the conference or purchase tickets, visit OutdoorEconomy.org.