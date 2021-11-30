Outdoors: Second Annual Ugly Sweater Run at The Riveter

On Saturday, December 4, Hunter Subaru presents the Second Annual Ugly Sweater Run at 8:30 a.m. at The Riveter in Mills River. The Riveter is an indoor climbing gym, bike park and wellness arena and will serve as the start and end point for the race. “The Riveter is a world-class adventure facility and is the perfect spot for our runners to enjoy this Christmas holiday run,” says event organizer Daphne Kirkwood.

Runners can choose from a 5k and 10k option and a virtual race is also available in both distances. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite holiday sweaters and costumes—a Santa or two can usually be spotted running in the race. “Wearing an ugly sweater while you run is not only fun, different and unique but something memorable for a lifetime,” says Kirkwood. “We welcome all abilities of runners and walkers to the event. This is all about the fun experience and less about breaking personal records.”

Both courses run along scenic, rural paved and farm roads. “The race course goes on NC State University Agricultural property that is off-limits to the public typically,” says Kirkwood. “It is used by the race just on race day and it is a beautiful country setting with rolling hills and farmland. Plus, the dirt and gravel farm roads give runners a break from the monotony of pavement.”

Both courses culminate at The Riveter for holiday merriment, including an Ugly Sweater Costume Contest with prizes, food from Taste Buds Food truck, a live DJ and specials on holiday beverages. There will also be opportunities to use the climbing wall and bike park or get a post-race massage in The Riveter’s wellness studio. “The Riveter is all about community,” says Elizabeth Jackson, general manager at The Riveter. “Events like the Ugly Sweater Run offer an opportunity to build on that community while supporting causes that align to our mission. It’s a fun way to do something good for yourself while supporting others.”

For more information or to register, visit idaph.net/ugly-sweater-run