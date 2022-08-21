Outfitters are Advocates for Natural Resources in WNC

By Allison Taylor

Fly fishing in Western North Carolina is a multi-million dollar industry that continues to see growth every year. Those who visit our area to partake in this sport and hobby are contributing economically to our local communities through restaurants, breweries, lodging, retail and gas, and through the creation of jobs that support fly fishing. And we hope that in return they are taking away valuable lessons on our aquatic ecosystems while enjoying our natural playground.

Ryan Waldrep is manager and guide at DB bar D Outfitters in Mills River. “Some of the jobs created from the fly fishing industry include guides and fly shop employees,” he says. “Fly fishing outfitters such as ours, Headwaters Outfitters, Davidson River Outfitters, Brown Trout Fly Fishing and Pisgah Outdoors all share a similar mission to create a positive experience for people getting into the great outdoors while fishing.” Waldrep and DB bar D Outfitters’ mission is to create a positive experience for people getting into nature through fly fishing, and advocating for and protecting the resources that are their livelihood.

In addition to contributing to the local economy, fly fishing also brings a sense of community for local folks. Within WNC, there are many fly fishing related groups such as Pisgah Area Women’s Fly Fishing (PAWFF) and Trout Unlimited. “It is such a positive thing to have so many local people involved in fishing,” says Hannah Myers, who serves as the fly shop manager and a fly fishing guide for Headwaters Outfitters. “While it’s good for the soul, it also certainly helps spread education and awareness on some of our special species within our forests and streams.”

Although many locals are familiar with our hellbender salamanders, visitors to the area are often learning about species such as this one for the first time. Through our guide services, tourists and locals alike learn that stacking rocks disrupts sensitive habitats. There are also important safety lessons for stream and river users, such as the dangers of wading above waterfalls. “I think our local fly fishing folks do a great job in assisting other outdoor groups on local, state and even federal levels to educate, conserve and protect the abundantly beautiful place we are so lucky to call home,” says Myers, who suggests that those visiting the area stop by fly shops to get the best updates on the rivers and to see what bugs are hatching, all while supporting these wonderful local businesses.

Although trout are the most popular species for those heading out to fish, the waterways of WNC host a myriad of other species such as smallmouth bass and muskie. These provide for some diverse opportunities depending on the season, water levels and water temperatures. Davidson River Outfitters staff members have enjoyed watching the fishing industry explode over the past decade. Davidson River Outfitters owner Kevin Howell echoes the sentiment shared by his colleagues in the industry. “Businesses like ours need responsible management and continuing advocacy for area resources,” he says. “Having clean and fishable water benefits not only us but everyone that loves and visits our part of the state.” Because his business has such a reliance on our aquatic resources, Howell appreciates that guide services are in a unique position to be an advocate when needed on a variety of other issues. “Fly shops like ours serve as a place to purchase gear, get current local information and create community,” says Howell. This also means that they are an important part of the local community, and try to give back to their communities whenever possible.

Davidson River Outfitters enjoys working with Conserving Carolina, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, The Cindy Platt Boys and Girls Club of Transylvania County and multiple chapters of Trout Unlimited. Howell also points out that because it is so good for the soul, Davidson River Outfitters contributes to Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, which uses fly fishing to help reacclimate and provide therapy for our nation’s veterans, as well as to Casting For Recovery, which uses fly fishing therapy for breast cancer survivors.

By working in unison, these three outfitters, their guides and their fly shop employees are a voice for the fly fishing industry in WNC, protecting the natural world for outdoor enthusiasts.

DB bar D Outfitters is located at 3333 North Mills River Road in Mills River. To learn more, visit DBbarD.com.