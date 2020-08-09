Public Comment Sought for Hellbender Regional Trail Plan

The French Broad River Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) has partnered with local governments and community stakeholders to develop the Hellbender Regional Trail, a multi-purpose trail network connecting Buncombe, Haywood, Madison, Henderson and Transylvania counties. “Few people go to work and destinations for entertainment and recreation within one jurisdiction, but moving around between communities by biking, running or walking is not something our infrastructure currently facilitates,” says Tristan Winkler, director of the French Broad River MPO. “The Hellbender Regional Trail plan looks at how we could start to make those regional connections in our five-county area.”

Named after the beloved local salamander, the Hellbender Regional Trail will stitch together dozens of local greenways with only a few newly built additions. At current funding levels, it will take 50 years for this project to be fully realized, possibly longer. “In terms of transportation, we have to think long-term,” says Winkler, adding that the Hellbender Trail would cost a fraction of the more than $1 billion budgeted towards I-26 in the next few years. “Implementing this plan is going to require numerous local governments, organizations and people working together. ”

Organizers are currently taking public comment on a draft of the Hellbender Regional Trail Plan. “Documents like the Hellbender Regional Trail reflect a vision that, if realized, would impact the residents, businesses and visitors of our region,” says Winkler. “Everyone deserves a voice in the future of their home.”

For more information, visit FrenchBroadRiverMPO.org/multimodal.