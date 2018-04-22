Burnsville Metric Set to Launch Cycling Season

The 24th annual Burnsville Metric will kick off the cycling season on Saturday, April 28. The casual ride, with a 60.7-mile loop as well as a 43-mile option, begins at 9 a.m. The Metric benefits several area charities such as local fire departments, rescue squads, school organizations and local law enforcement. “We look forward to this year,” says Ginger Johnson with the Yancey County Chamber of Commerce, “as we have had major road construction to deal with the last few years and this year only a small portion of the route will have that problem.”

Both routes begin and end at the Town Square in downtown Burnsville. Riders start by heading west on U.S. Highway 19 toward Asheville and wind through scenic, rural Yancey County for a relaxed and enjoyable ride, with the shorter route parting from the crowd at the 30-mile mark. Van Roldan, who owns Solstice Cycles in Burnsville with his wife Debbie, is on the event’s planning committee. “We have an eye toward making Burnsville, and Yancey County as a whole, a destination for cyclists from all over to come and ride with us year round,” he says.

For rider safety, Support And Gear (SAG) vehicles will patrol the course and there are three well-supplied rest stops along the routes. As riders return, the community will head to Homeplace Beer Company for a post-ride celebration with several food trucks.

Day-of registration and packet pickup begin at 7:15 a.m. at Burnsville Town Center at 6 South Main Street. For more information, visit burnsvillemetric.com.