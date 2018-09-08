West Asheville Invites Garden Strollers

By Carolyn Schweitz

The Tenth Annual West Asheville Garden Stroll (WAGS), an exploration of featured gardens in Asheville’s charming neighborhood of bungalows, mid-century dwellings and modern, small-footprint homes, will be held Saturday, September 8. The family-friendly event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at Asheville Primary School with performances from the troop Faerie Kin.

“The Stroll gardens tend to reflect their gardeners,” says, organizer Katie Doan. “Art and personal statements abound. People are taking difficult spaces and turning them into something beautiful. West Asheville is a collection of small neighborhood areas on winding residential streets that flow off of Haywood Road. Many people may believe West Asheville begins and ends with Haywood Road. The Stroll takes you out of that mindset.”

Strolls will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. rain or shine. Participants can pick up a Stroll guide and map at Asheville Primary School to plan their route on the self-guided stroll, and garden guides will be at the school until 3:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

“While all of the work is done 100 percent by volunteers, our sponsor support enables us to be able to provide the printed garden guides and map,” says Doan. “Many of the businesses and restaurants are along Haywood so stop in after the Stroll to shop or for a meal or a drink.”

Participants get the opportunity to see many hidden treasures in West Asheville. Some features to look for on the Stroll include a handmade cob sweat lodge, an Alice in Wonderland themed garden, eco-friendly structures made from recycled materials, child-friendly gardens, water runoff mitigation designs and pollinator focused planting.

Additionally, WAGS offers grants of up to $300 to gardeners planning a community-oriented gardening project in the area. The complete application information is available on the website.

For more information, visit westashevillegardens.com, email wagardenstroll@gmail.com, or find them on Facebook. Asheville Primary School is located at 441 Haywood Road.