Wildflower Walk and Nature Journaling Class

Nature illustrator Stephanie Sipp invites you to join her for a nature journaling class on Friday, June 14, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Red House Studios and Gallery in Black Mountain. The class is preceded by an optional wildflower walk with Jim Poling on Thursday, June 13, from 9–11 a.m.

“Attending the class after experiencing the wildflowers on the trail sharpens one’s observational skills and broadens one’s knowledge while providing an opportunity to learn drawing and coloring techniques,” says Sipp.

In the class, Sipp teaches beginning drawing by using basic shapes, step-by-step instructions and demonstrations to document and study participants’ nature discoveries. The focus is on a fun and informal educational experience. All levels are welcome.

“Research shows that drawing is the fastest, most effective way to learn because it gives the brain so many different ways to engage with the subject,” says Sipp.

The wildflower walk with Jim Poling will take place on a portion of the Mountain-to-Sea Trail north of Craggy Gardens. Those who wish to attend should meet at the Black Mountain Pool parking lot at Lake Tomahawk Park at 9 a.m. to drive to the hiking location. Attendance is free.

“June is a great time to walk the mountain ridges along the Blue Ridge Parkway,” says Poling. “I hope to see twayblade and purple-fringed orchids, carrion flowers, mountain laurel and Catawba rhododendron, St. John’s-wort and many others.”

The wildflower walks and nature journaling classes will be held monthly through the summer season. Walks are usually the second Thursday of each month, with nature journaling classes the following Friday.